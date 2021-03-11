9 Benefits Of Boxing That'll Make You Want To Throw Some Punches

Wellness
It’s a full-body workout.
Boxing isn’t just for the Rocky types — anyone can try it, says Rumble Boxing trainer Rachel Oyama. Whether you’re shadowboxing at home or hitting the ring with friends, you can make the sport work for you in order to start feeling the many benefits of boxing.
While you may picture heavy bags and big gloves when you think of the workout, you can actually box anytime, anywhere — no equipment needed, says Oyama. Shadowbox at home, in the park, or take a virtual class — all you really need are your fists.