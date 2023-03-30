9 Pickleball Benefits That Prove The Sport Is A True Smash

Fitness
There’s a reason it’s so popular.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping pong, says pickleball champ Richard Deane. It’s become so popular in the past few years not only because it’s fun, but because it’s good for you mentally and physically. Here, all the benefits of pickleball.
Trainer Rachel MacPherson says a lively pickleball match will work your hamstrings, quads, glutes, and calves as you squat, shuffle, and make quick changes on the court to chase the ball.