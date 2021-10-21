Fitness
Don’t call it basic.
TravelCouples/Moment/Getty Images
Walking is good exercise, but power walking ups the ante. Trainer Niki Eleni Bonanni says the benefits of power walking — an aerobic workout that emphasizes speed and arm motion — are vast. Here’s why you should add it to your fitness routine.
Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images
To get the most benefit, Bonanni says to focus on form. Engage your core, pull shoulders back, and look ahead. Keep your elbows bent, hands in loose fists, and pump your arms as you walk quickly in a heel-toe motion to engage leg muscles and boost your heart rate.