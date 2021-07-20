10 Must-Haves For Staying Cool During Summer Workouts

Running on the beach, tennis in the park, long walks on a scenic trail: If this sounds like your summer 2021 to-do list, you may feel like you set yourself up for failure now that the season’s in full swing and the heat is 100% on. But there actually is a way to get outside and move your body as much as you want these next couple of months that doesn’t involve melting in the process. Enter: cooling workout gear for before, during, and post-exercise.
These genius products work to block the sun, wick away sweat, and offer a breeze when it feels like a sauna outside. Want to go for a run when the sun is shining? Trade your baseball cap for a visor with cooling technology. Going for a bike ride during a heat wave? Portable neck fans FTW.
Although pouring a bucket of ice over your head mid-workout is always an option, these wearables, towels, and wipes offer effortless, comfortable ways to stay cool (and won’t feel as dramatic). Below, 10 of summer’s hottest workout accessories — you know, minus the actual heat.
