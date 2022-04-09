Peloton workouts are notoriously intense, but if your cycling workouts leave you with a puddle of sweat on your mat, the best fans for Peloton can help keep you (relatively) cool and dry. They come in a range of sizes, from compact clip-on styles to full-size fans that circulate air throughout your entire space. In addition to aesthetics and budget, there are a few things you may want to consider as you shop for a fan for your Peloton.

First, the most space-saving option will be a compact, mountable fan that affixes to your bike via a clip or flexible tripod legs. Measuring anywhere from 3 to 6 inches across, these fans are generally easy to position and can be secured to your bike’s handlebars or display screen. If you’re concerned about blocking your screen, you may want to go for an option that’s specifically designed to mount to the center bar for direct cooling that won’t block your view. Most mountable fans are rechargeable, and battery life will vary between models (be sure to find one that will get you through at least a few workouts). But some small fans offer the convenience of plugging directly into the back of the Peloton screen for power, which means you’ll never have to worry about a low battery.

Of course, if you want a more powerful fan that’s capable of cooling off your home, whether you’re in the saddle or not, tower and tabletop fans provide greater coverage. A tower fan will boast a slim profile that takes up minimal floorspace (important if you’ve already given up a lot of room to your bike), and it’ll provide decent close-up cooling. Meanwhile, an air circulator fan can be placed on a table or the floor to provide ventilation from up to 27 feet away, while still maintaining a relatively compact size.

Each of the best fans for Peloton listed here come backed by reviewers, who credit them with keeping them cool during their sweatiest workouts — in other words, these are among the best Peloton accessories you can own.

1. The Overall Best

Highlights: 4.4-inch diameter, rechargeable, flexible legs, 3 speeds

This compact fan has three flexible legs that function like a tripod on a flat surface, but they can also wrap securely around your Peloton’s handlebars, where they won’t budge. Measuring 4.4 inches across, the three-speed fan is powered by a rechargeable battery that can supply six to 15 hours of use on a full charge (depending on speed), and it has straightforward on/off button and speed switches. The highly portable fan can also keep you cool at your desk when used like a tripod, or be manipulated to secure to strollers, lawnmowers, and other exercise equipment. One drawback — the head doesn’t tilt or swivel, so you’ll have to unwrap the legs to reposition it.

A reviewer wrote: “Small but powerful. Highly recommend. Charge stays for long. I use it with my peloton bike and love it!”

2. The Best Fixed-Mount Fan

Highlights: 3.9-inch diameter, bracket-mounted, powered by Peloton screen, 2 speeds

This compact two-speed Peloton fan plugs directly into the display for power, which means you’ll never have to worry about the battery running low in the middle of a workout. The 3.9-inch fan comes with a bracket that mounts to the center portion of the bike’s handlebars, so it doesn't obscure the display or get in the way of your grip while riding, and the fan head has a tilting design that can be adjusted to your desired position. If you’re someone who likes riding in the dark, you can hold down the power button to engage multicolored disco lights for a studio experience. This fan comes in two styles: one that’s compatible with the original Peloton Bike and one that works with the Peloton Bike+.

A reviewer wrote: “Easy to install, and works great! It’s the perfect size as it puts out a lot of air but doesn’t take up too much space. It doesn’t get in the way at all too, very streamlined and non-intrusive.”

3. The Best Gooseneck Fan

Highlights: 3-inch diameter, flexible gooseneck, powered by Peloton screen or rechargeable battery, 3 speeds

The flexible gooseneck of this small clip-on fan makes it easy to position the direction of airflow, and it has a padded clip-on design that can be affixed to your Peloton’s handlebars or display. The fan has a rechargeable battery that allows it to double as a portable fan, but it can also be powered by the display of the original Peloton — note, however, that this functionality is not compatible with the Peloton Bike+. (There’s also no mention of how many hours the battery will last before needing to be recharged again, although one reviewer did note it has a great battery life.) A single button controls the power and can be used to toggle between three different fan speeds.

A reviewer wrote: “This little fan is strong and great on battery life. Works well, fits the Peloton bike. It's also very quiet. I like that a lot. The goose neck is very flexible and stays where you bend it. Highly recommend this for anyone who sweats a ton.”

4. The Best Large Clip-On Fan

Highlights: 6.2-inch diameter, variable speed dial, rechargeable

The best clip-on fan with a large diameter measures 6.2 inches across and has a wide clamp that can be mounted to your Peloton’s handlebars or the display. Rather than fixed adjustable speeds, it has a variable dial on the back that lets you gradually increase or decrease the output to your preferences. The fan’s head can rotate 360 degrees and be tilted to your desired angle, and the rechargeable battery lasts for three to six hours on a full charge, depending on the speed setting.

A reviewer wrote: “Love this little fan. It clips easily onto the handlebars of my Peloton. The fan has variable speeds and the battery lasts a long time in between charges.”

5. The Best Tower Fan

Highlights: 40 x 10 inches, corded, 5 speeds, remote control, oscillation

This slim tower fan can be placed on the floor near your Peloton and measures just 10 inches across at the base — a compact size that’s helpful if you’ve already dedicated a lot of floorspace to your bike. The 40-inch height means you’ll get a fair bit of airflow directed at the lower half of your body, but note that you might not receive as much direct airflow to the upper half. With that in mind, this fan should still do a great job overall of ventilating your space.

Along with an optional oscillating setting, it has five speeds and comes with a remote control, so you won’t have to dismount to adjust anything. A handle on the back of the fan makes it easy to move to a different space or a closet when it’s not being used.

Note that this fan comes as a bundle with an accompanying mini tabletop tower fan, yet it’s still cheaper than similarly rated models that come on their own. If you don’t like the idea of getting two fans, PELONIS makes a highly rated 40-inch, three-speed fan that doesn’t come as part of a package, and it’s only slightly more expensive.

A reviewer wrote: “Purchased to use with our peloton bike. It’s exactly what we wanted- the remote makes it super easy to control without having to un clamp the bike shoes. Honeywell always makes a good, reliable product. This was no exception.”

6. The Best Turbo Air Circulator Fan

Highlights: 10.9-inch diameter, corded, 3 speeds

This tabletop fan produces a high rate of air circulation that can be felt from as far as 27 feet away, offering excellent airflow while you use your Peloton. Still, the fan is relatively compact, measuring just 10.9 inches across, and the versatile construction means it can be placed on a nearby table, on the floor, or even mounted to a wall. You can toggle between three speed settings, and the head can be tilted up to 90 degrees to direct air where you want it. Unlike the tower fan from Honeywell, this doesn’t come with a remote, but the ultra-budget-friendly price may more than make up for it.

A reviewer wrote: “Now that I’m part of the peloton family this fan is just what I needed while riding. I only need the lowest level which is sufficient for me. However the higher level is awesome for those who may need it. Very satisfied with product!”