From peculiar snacking habits to deep-seated secrets, the things you learn about a partner after you’ve spent the last few years isolating with them can be truly eye-opening. Trust me, I know. For obvious reasons in 2021, you may have found yourself spending more time with your other half than you ever thought possible, taking your relationship to an interesting new level.

But how much do you really know your partner? And are you prepared to test how well you actually listen? To help you dig deep and get even closer (if that’s even possible at this point), here are 60 ‘Mr & Mrs’ questions that will reveal how well you know each other.

The “Mr & Mrs” game is typically used during hen-parties (accompanied by more than one alcoholic drink and questionable blow-up balloons), and of course, the ITV game presented by Phillip Scholfield uses a similar format with paddleboards, but you don’t necessarily have to be getting hitched to test your partner knowledge (And, FYI, you don’t even have to be Mr and Mrs either).

In 60 questions, expect to be challenged by couples trivia that spans childhood pets to their favourite sex positions. Whether you’re still getting to know each other, or feeling a little bored in your relationship after a number of years, it’s always a good idea to take a refresher course on your loved one.

Funny Mr & Mrs Questions Describe your partner’s ideal Greggs order? What is their go-to karaoke song? What is their most embarrassing moment? If they could have plastic surgery, what one thing would they have done? If they were to go viral, what would it be for? Which celebrity would play them in a film about their life? If they could have a superpower, what would it be? If your partner could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be? What would your partner say are your worst habits? Who would be more likely to break the 10-second rule? If they could live in any sitcom, which would it be? What household chore would they happily never do again for the rest of their lives?

Deep Mr & Mrs Questions What are you most likely to argue about? What would constitute a perfect day for you? If you could change anything about the way you were raised, what would it be? What is your partner's biggest fear? If they were allotted one extra hour of time in every day, how would they spend it? What's the one sentimental item they'll never be able to throw out? What is your partner most proud of about you? What is their greatest ambition in life? Name one thing that is likely to make them laugh, one thing that is likely to make her cry. What is your partner’s love language?

Racy Mr & Mrs Questions If they had a free pass, which celebrity would your partner choose to sleep with? What is your partner’s favourite sexual position? Does your partner believe you have enough sex? How many times per week are you planning to have sex? If your partner had to choose, what sexy character would you dress up as? What is the naughtiest thing your partner has ever done? If they had to eat/lick food off of you, what food would they choose? Out of 10, how would your partner rate your foreplay performance? How would you rate theirs? Does your partner prefer to be submissive or dominant? What does your partner find the sexiest about you? Who lost their virginity first?

Classic Mr & Mrs Questions Where was your first kiss? Where was your first date? Who fancied who first? Where is your dream holiday destination? What was the first film you saw together? Would they prefer to buy a forever home in the countryside or a big city? How many times did your partner take their driving test before they passed? Name all of your partner's cousins. Name five items that are in their handbag/backpack/car boot/desk drawer right now. If they won the lottery, what's the first thing they'd buy?

Tough Mr & Mrs Questions What were they wearing when you first met? Name every pet they’ve had from childhood How many GCSEs did they get at school? Where did they go to high school? What is the name of their first crush? Whose poster did they have hanging on their wall as a teenager? Which of their exes would they least like to run into? What did they want to be when they grew up?