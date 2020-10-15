Fitness
Explore Fitness TikTok With These 5 Creators
Dancing, deadlifts, and everything in between.
You might be on TikTok mostly for the high stakes teen drama (or frog memes and Mandy Patinkin), but there's also some high-key excellent workout content lurking on your For You page. The best fitness influencers on TikTok to follow are just a tap of your finger away.
These max minute-long videos won't let you follow along with an instructor's every yoga flow or kickboxing move, but sometimes you just want a quick burst of "that was so cool" or "ooh, suddenly I'm in the mood to dance" from your workout inspirations. When you want a small snippet of someone's training routine (infused with a lot of quirky humor, because, well... TikTok), you don't need to look much further than FitTok.
You might still be working out at home and want quick ideas of what the heck to do with dumbbells that isn't another set of bicep curls. Or you might be intimidated to head back to your gym and you want to get visual confirmation that yes, wearing a mask while working out can be done while still getting a solid sweat session in. Whatever you're searching for, these five FitTok influencers can help you feel good about working out, no matter how you like to move your own body.