I Tried The Blogilates App & Here Are My Thoughts

While there are so many Pilates-style workout channels on YouTube, one of the top recommendations is always going to be Blogilates. Type “glute workout” or “simple arm exercises” into the search bar, and chances are you’ll see a video by Cassey Ho — the certified Pilates and fitness instructor behind it all.

Ho is known for her peppy personality and simple yet effective approach to exercise, which is why I had to try BODY by Blogilates: the app she created to take you on a customized, Pilates-inspired fitness journey.

With nearly 10 million subscribers on YouTube, Ho has definitely carved out a place for herself in the fitness world — and that includes this sleek app. It’s meant to feel like you have Blogilates in your pocket at all times. And since Ho’s workouts are all equipment-free, you can try one whenever and wherever you want.

I’m a big fan of the muscle-burning micro-movements that are infamous in Pilates, but I’m also a simple gal who loves a streamlined workout, so I figured this would be right up my alley. Keep reading below for more about the BODY by Blogilates app, as well as what it was like to give it a try.

What Is The Blogilates App?

The Blogilates app keeps things simple with five tabs: home, calendar, workouts, social, and more. The calendar tab offers a monthly workout schedule that focuses on a different muscle group every day. It also includes rest days, cardio days, and strength days.

The workout tab features a sweeping collection of workouts, while the social tab is where you can go to ask questions, post photos, chat about workouts — or just say hey to fellow exercisers.

Any workout you see on the Blogilates YouTube channel can also be found on the app, so it makes it easy to access your favorite routines. Plus, they all cast to your TV. Ho’s workouts zero in on everything from your booty, arms, abs, and back, and she also offers cardio, stretch routines, and total-body options, too.

The app also has 7-, 30-, and 100-day fitness challenges, if that’s more your speed. Think 100-day ab challenges, 30-day arms, or 7-day booty burns. Once you click on a challenge, you’ll be able to track your progress along the way.

If you want a little more, that’s when you might sign up for Ho’s signature 90-Day Journey. This option allows you to track your moods, energy, water intake, and more. You also get access to premium workouts, as well as charts that can help you spot patterns in your approach to wellness. Do you need more water? More sleep? Blogilates will let you know.

Blogilates App Pricing

The app is free to download and there’s a 7-day free trial, so you can see what it’s all about before you commit. If you want to access more, there’s a monthly subscription starting at $3.99, an all-access pass that’s $6.99 a month, a yearly subscription for $39.99, and the Journey subscription for $69.99 a year.

My Experience

Ho is known for her simple yet effective arm workouts, so I knew right away that’s where I wanted to start. My go-to workouts usually center around lower body movements, like glute-boosting squats, so I figured I’d give my upper body a little love with a 30-Day Sleek Arms Challenge.

The goal is to complete five arm exercises every single day, and each day you increase the reps by one. On Day 1, I did 15 reps of arm circles, arm raises, prayer pulses, half cobra push-ups, and up up down downs.

While these exercises are simple enough, the challenge does include mini videos where Ho breaks down how to do them with good form. To get started, I rolled out a yoga mat and kicked things off with 15 arm circles.

As someone who has tried Blogilates workouts in the past, I recognized this move, which Ho often refers to as “golf balls.” It’s one of her signatures that seems easy at first, but it lights your arms on fire a few seconds in.

The arm circles were OK, and the arm raises weren’t horrible, but I started to second guess my life decisions when I got to prayer pulses, which Ho notes are deceivingly difficult.

When I finished a round, there was the option to rate the workout and how hard it was, which is a fun way to track your progress. It was a tough routine, but it was also over in a flash, and it left me feeling super accomplished.

The check marks definitely motivated me to come back the next day. And while my arms were sore after day one, I noticed that each day got just a little bit easier. Three cheers for progress.

From there, I indulged in one-off workouts, like the 10-Minute Booty Burner with Bands. I recognized this workout from the Blogilates YouTube channel, and I appreciated that it was so straightforward.

Ho started by talking about her busy weekend — she is known for being fun and relatable, after all — and then she got down to business. We did fire hydrants, low rainbows, bridges, and butterfly press-outs, just to name a few.

I also pulled out the app whenever I was craving a stretch or a wind-down routine. One night, I chose the 14-minute “Stretches You Need After a Stressful Day” as a way to chill before bed.

This one was a mix of neck rolls, juicy seated twists, hip-opening figure fours, and child’s pose — and it also included a few comforting words from Ho. She encouraged me to focus on the present moment and forget about all the chaos outside my door, and it was honestly really nice.

The Verdict

Just like the Blogilates YouTube channel, the BODY app seems to have a workout for any mood or need. Want to work your butt? Try a glute workout. Feeling stiff? Click a yoga-inspired stretch, and let Ho guide you through. She keeps each workout concise yet approachable, so they feel fun and effective.

I found the app super easy to navigate, and I also liked that it allowed me to keep track of my workouts, add favorites to a collection, and push myself with specific challenges. I 100% would have given up on those arm workouts if I didn’t have an app to inspire me to come back.

Once I finish my arm reps, I think I’ll move onto the 200 Ab Challenge — a 20-day spree where you attempt 200 reps of core work and cardio. Wish me luck!

