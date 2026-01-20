TikTok’s “Bring A Stranger” Night Is A Delightfully Chaotic Way To Date

While it makes sense to go to a dinner party with your partner of five years, imagine showing up with a bottle of wine and someone you met five minutes ago. On TikTok, people are hosting “bring a stranger” nights — and it’s officially the most unique way to meet someone new.

In a viral video, creator @madmongout showed off her “bring a boy night,” saying, “This is your sign to host a dinner party where everyone has to bring a random stranger as their date. (My guy was from the tube.)”

As the camera panned around a candlelit table, it showed women talking as if they were on a regular first date, but they just so happened to be surrounded by close friends — and a couple of dudes they didn’t know. Everyone seemed relaxed, and one person was even attempting to juggle some lemons. “I’m ngl this might have been one of the funniest, most chaotic dinner parties/nights of my life,” she said.

In her comments, one person said, “This is so iconic,” while another wrote, “I want to be involved in this; it’s actually the best thing I’ve seen all year.” Others were nervous: “I suggest y’all do this in public next time.” Here’s why “bring a stranger nights” could be the cutest way to find a match, plus a few tips to keep in mind.

“Invite A Stranger Nights”

If you’re sick of traditional dating — trudging off to a restaurant, struggling to make conversation, rinse and repeat — a “bring a stranger” night could be the best way to mix things up. The idea is to host a party or dinner where all of your single friends bring a “stranger” or someone they recently met. Then you all mix and mingle and enjoy each other’s company.

The trend shakes up the idea that you need to go to a bar or sit-down restaurant for a date. It also circumvents the age-old pre-date anxiety where you worry about surviving awkward silences or weird energy with someone you barely know.

When you’re surrounded by close friends, you’ll not only feel safer on your first date, but it’ll also ensure everyone has something to talk about, and it creates a sense of ease. Creator @chetcoco tried this trend too and said the night was full of “cake and flirting.”

As a bonus, this could be a sweet way to create community, too. Everyone may hit it off platonically and, by the time you take your last sip of wine, you’ll have a brand new friend group. The idea is just wacky enough that it could bond you all for life.

Connecting with new people seems to be part of a larger theme, as well. On TikTok @emilyy.lauryn said she went to a “dinner with strangers” night as a way to meet new friends, calling it a low-effort get-together where you “just show up and have fun.”

Hosting A “Bring A Date” Night

The best way to find your plus one? On a dating app like Bumble or Hinge. But instead of arranging to meet your match for a drink, ask if they’d be willing to stop by a cheeky little party. It’s a bold move, but one that could pay off.

Other options: Inviting the cute barista who gave you their number or the Trader Joe’s cashier who flirts with you every Saturday. A quick, “Hey, want to go to a party?” could be all it takes.

Since 2026 is the year of the host, a “bring a stranger night” is a brilliant excuse to have people over. If the get-together is going down at your place, light a few candles, set out some snacks, and encourage your guests to talk and have a good time. An easy party game like “Never Have I Ever” could also break the ice. Chances are, though, that the novelty will keep everyone engaged.

To ensure everyone leaves by a certain time, usher them out the door to a nearby club or restaurant. A quick, “OK, time for a bar crawl,” will shoo them away and also break up bad vibes if the party isn’t a success.

If you shudder at the idea of having strangers in your home, it also works to host a “bring a date” night at a bar. Same vibes, but with the added security of being in public. The same rules still apply: Everyone invites someone they don’t know and hangs out as a group. Who knows? You might just meet The One.