Even if you aren’t training for anything in particular, it never hurts to give your calves a little extra love. The calf muscles, located on the back of the lower leg, are actually made up of three muscles that play a major role in everyday functional movements like walking, says Alayna Curry, an AFAA-certified fitness instructor. And if you feel like running or jumping, they’ll be there for you, too — which is why calf exercises with dumbbells can be a game-changer.
While isometric calf exercises are always beneficial, doing them while holding a pair of dumbbells is even better. “Any time you can add extra weight or resistance to an exercise, it will help improve strength in those targeted muscles,” Curry explains. This is especially true for the calves, which you use every day while walking around. Adding weights creates a more noticeable burn in that area, Curry says. To zero in on those lower legs, give these expert-approved calf exercises with dumbbells a try.
