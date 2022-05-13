If you’re part of the beauty community on Instagram, then you’ve definitely come across Coco & Eve’s cult and bestselling product, Like A Virgin Hair Masque. The Bali-inspired brand was created after founder and Australian expat Emily Hamilton took a trip to the island and discovered that it was an eden full of nourishing ingredients for the skin and hair. She found her star ingredient in raw coconuts and as a result, launched the award-winning hair mask in 2017, and amassed a legion of fans in the process. Now, the brand has debuted its most fan-requested product as of yet: the Leave-In Conditioner.

The hydrating hair treatment, £20, is designed to instantly detangle the toughest of knots, improves manageability while enhancing shine. Ultra-nourishing ingredients like coconut extract help to increase hydration and replenish your hair from the inside out, while avocado oil, which is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins A and C, softens and heals dry, damaged strands. The Leave-In Conditioner also contains rice proteins that strengthen, repair, and protect your hair by forming a protective layer to reduce breakage and the appearance of split ends. What’s more, the conditioner is formulated with antioxidant-rich moringa oil to prevent the deposition of all micro-particles found in the environment, which reduces pollution and UV stress.

Designed to be used on all hair types, this soon-to-be hair treatment is available to buy now on Coco & Eve’s website. Plus, there are eight other new beauty launches to sink your teeth into this week.

