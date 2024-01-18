These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Best At Planning A Girls’ Trip

Get a group of friends together, either IRL or in a group chat, and the topic of a girls’ trip will eventually come up. It’s so fun to daydream about tropical destinations with bottomless margaritas or nights spent telling stories in a cozy cabin. But it takes some effort to actually make it happen.

To move the girls’ trip out of the group chat, you need to put a friend in charge who’s not only good at nailing down plans but who has the energy to see them through. And according to astrologer Stina Garbis, only a select few zodiac signs truly have what it takes.

Certain personalities are known to waffle when it comes to making plans. Others get caught up on the wrong details. Meanwhile, there are members of the zodiac who can clearly see the big picture, including all the necessary steps that need to happen to land you poolside in your dream destination.

Not only do they have to keep the enthusiasm alive by talking about it 24/7, but they also need to be organized and willing to gather important info, like an official head count, what everyone’s willing to pay, etc. It’s a lot to take on, which is why so many girls’ trip ideas fade into oblivion.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs that need to be in charge of organizing the girls’ trip for it to really happen, according to an astrologer.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If the girlies are in the mood for an extra exciting trip, turn to the Leo in the group. Once this fire sign gets an idea in their head, they won’t let it go until it happens. They’re also super fun, Garbis says, which is why you’ll want them to be in charge of the planning.

Leo is good at scoping out all the best things to do, whether you’re abroad or in your home state. Not to mention, their shining personalities always earn them extra perks. Let them do the talking when it’s time to make dinner reservations and you will end up with the best table in the restaurant.

They also have a lot of natural luck, which is why you want a Leo as your guide. According to Garbis, you might end up on a yacht, a roller coaster, or on the wildest road trip through the desert. When a Leo is organizing the vacation, you’ll constantly be on your toes — in the best way.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If there’s a Virgo in your friend group, that long-awaited girls’ trip will 100% come to fruition. “They’re the ones that can hammer out the details and figure out the nuts and bolts of a plan,” says Garbis. “They also have a knack for finding the cheapest flights and the best hotel deals — and they never get their wires crossed.”

Not only is a Virgo happy to do the dirty work, like booking tickets and making reservations, but they’ll also keep the entire trip neatly displayed in a shareable document. “They are for sure, hands-down, the best organizers of the zodiac,” says Garbis. And that’s the exact energy you need when six people want to go to Cabo.

With a Virgo at the helm, you know everyone will get to the airport on time, with the right shoes, and an appropriate amount of snacks. This earth sign may give off strong mom energy, but you’ll thank them when you’re all taking pics on the beach.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If anyone is going to keep the hope of a girls’ trip alive, it’s Libra. “They’re always like, ‘OK ladies, let’s get in line and do this,’” says Garbis. “They’re like a cheerleader and the ultimate cruise ship director rolled into one, so they’ll make sure it happens.”

As an air sign, Libra isn’t afraid to send a million texts — and even make a few phone calls — to nail down an official RSVP list. Once they have a head count, they’ll start planning like a pro.

With a Libra in charge of the girls’ trip, you can rest assured it will happen, and that it will be a total blast. As a sign ruled by Venus, they’re full of amazing ideas when it comes to destinations, places to stay, and things to see. Often all you have to do is Venmo them some money, and they’ll take care of the rest.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer