Whether you’d like to be a casual jogger or a full-on marathoner, it helps to stay aware of all the little running mistakes that are easy to make. Things like jogging with poor form or skipping a warm-up may not seem like a big deal in the moment, but they can be the difference between a fun run and a bad time — and they can definitely slow your training progress.

Lots of people get into running for the physical and mental health benefits as well as the gratification that come from working towards a goal, says Heather DeRose, a certified personal trainer, run coach, and trail marathoner. Nothing beats the feeling of jogging down the street to your fave playlist or the glow that comes from crossing the finish line after a 5K. But to get to that point, you need to train the right way.

“It’s important to be aware of common running mistakes and how and why to avoid them,” DeRose tells Bustle. That way, you don’t derail your progress, get injured, or lose your love for the sport. Certain issues — like skipping rest days or running too fast — can quickly lead to strains and burnout.

With that in mind, keep scrolling for the 10 most common running mistakes people make, according to run coaches.

1. Skipping Rest Days

Cavan Images / jorge montero madrid/Cavan/Getty Images

“Running streaks can be a fun way to get motivated or to jumpstart training, but not taking rest days can have serious consequences,” says Tori Williams, a run coach and founder of Meraki Run Club. “Rest days allow the body to recover and repair, and without them, you can risk overuse injuries and constant fatigue.” By taking regular breaks, your muscles not only get to rest, but they also have time to adapt and grow stronger so you’re able to reap the benefits of all your hard work, she says.

Mental burnout is another potential side effect of skipping rest days, especially if you’re training for a race. And it’s not one many people think about. It’s why Williams recommends taking an entire day off at least once a week to recover and enjoy life outside your training routine. “I also schedule one or two other days in a week that are not running workouts and are either cross-training, strength, or mobility work,” she says.

2. Forgetting To Warm Up

It can be tempting to skip your warm-up, especially when you desperately want to check your jog off your to-do list. But according to Mirna Valerio, a run coach and ultramarathoner, your muscles will be tight and therefore more susceptible to injury if you go too far or too hard without prepping your body first.

Valerio recommends starting off with dynamic stretches, like walking lunges, squats, bodyweight Romanian deadlifts, and hip mobility exercises to warm up all the areas needed for your run. She also suggests walking for about 10 minutes before you run to get your heart rate acclimated to the exertion.

3. Pushing Yourself Too Hard

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

When you think about running, you might envision yourself sprinting down the street or pushing yourself to maintain a 7 mph clip on the treadmill, but there’s no need to go that hard. In fact, “running too fast can actually be counterproductive for training,” Williams says, as it increases your risk of injury and burnout.

According to Williams, you’ll know you’re running too hard when you’re too out of breath to talk. “If you are unable to hold a conversation, you may be moving too fast,” she says, so consider that your sign to slow down (unless, of course, you’re doing HIIT-style intervals). Another tip? “Runners who know their race pace should be running about two minutes slower on most of their training runs,” she says. Consider that the sweet spot where you won’t overdo it.

4. Using Bad Form

If your jogs always feel like a slog, check your form. According to DeRose, one of the biggest mistakes people make is running with poor form, which causes a ripple effect that impacts your energy levels, joint health, and muscle balance.

To improve your running form, keep your shoulders relaxed, your arms down, and take quick, light steps. “Add some strides — or short, fast efforts focused on good running form — at the end of workouts or practice quicker foot turnover by running in place at a quicker cadence,” Williams says. You’ll also want to keep your hips tucked and forward and your gaze straight ahead.

While you’re at it, avoid the dreaded shuffle. “Shuffling is not to be confused with slow running; slow running is fine,” Williams says. “Shuffling typically is a hybrid run-almost-walk motion where you spend a longer amount of time on the ground.” You’ll also hear a scuffing sound as your sneakers drag.

Shuffling is common when you’re tired or new to running, but it actually makes you less efficient and more prone to injury. “To avoid shuffling you can implement a run/walk strategy where you take short walk breaks when you feel you can’t maintain proper running form,” Williams says.

5. Under-Fueling Before Your Run

supersizer/E+/Getty Images

Don’t forget to put some gas in your proverbial tank before a run. “Nutrition and hydration are essential for fueling runs and helping with recovery,” DeRose says. Without it, you’ll feel tired, dehydrated, and you won’t be able to go very far. About 30 minutes or an hour before you hit the road, Williams recommends eating a small dose of carbs for sustained energy. She says some folks also like to bring a sports drink, granola bar, or energy gels with them for an extra boost.

6. Forgetting To Cross-Train

Cross-training, and especially strength training, is so important when it comes to supporting your body for a run — but it definitely gets overlooked. According to Williams, cross-training can make you a faster, more efficient runner, and it can also help prevent injuries, so don’t hesitate to add it to your routine.

When you cross-train and work other muscles — besides the ones you use to run — it can help you maintain good posture and form, and it can help you generate more power. “Strength training can be done as little as once or twice a week and can be done with bodyweight movements,” she adds. To boost your run game, Williams particularly suggests training your hips and core.

7. Pushing Through Pain

Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment/Getty Images

If your ankle hurts or you get a major cramp in your calf mid-run, it’s totally OK to pull over, take a break, or walk home. “Pushing through [some level of] pain goes hand in hand with running,” DeRose says. “However, not listening to your body’s signals can create injuries — or make them worse. If something doesn’t feel right, or your doctor discovers an injury, it’s important to take a break and recover before continuing.”

8. Skipping Mobility Exercises

Since running involves a lot of moving parts, it’s extra important to add stretches and mobility exercises into your routine. If you skip this step, “it can lead to overly tight muscles with decreased range of motion, which increases your risk of injury,” DeRose says. It can also be the difference between hitting your pace and feeling weirdly sluggish. To up your game, try mobility moves like the world’s greatest stretch, multi-planar leg swings, and glute bridges to keep your joints well-oiled.

9. Ignoring The Weather

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

According to DeRose, lots of people forget to bring the right gear for running in the elements. If it’s chilly, she recommends wearing sufficient cold-weather clothing to avoid discomfort and cold-related injuries. Think ear warmers, a vest, and/or gloves.

If it’s hot or muggy, she suggests wearing breathable fabrics and bringing a cold towel, plenty of water, a hat, and SPF. “Keeping an eye out for potential storms and taking shelter from lightning should be considered as well,” she says.

10. Setting Unrealistic Goals

Whatever you do, don’t try to run five miles straight out of the gate. To avoid frustration, disappointment, and demotivation, DeRose recommends setting realistic goals that match your current fitness level and then slowly progressing over time. For example, you might add a few extra minutes to your run each week.

While you’re at it, “do not compare yourself to other runners,” she says. “Focusing on your own goals and accomplishments, while celebrating the victories you’ve earned for yourself, can help keep your mind in the right place.”

Studies referenced:

Ballas, MT. (1997). Common overuse running injuries: diagnosis and management. Am Fam Physician. PMID: 9166146.

Christopher, SM. (2019). Do alterations in muscle strength, flexibility, range of motion, and alignment predict lower extremity injury in runners: a systematic review. Arch Physiother. doi: 10.1186/s40945-019-0054-7.

Yang, Y. (2017). Effects of Consecutive Versus Non-consecutive Days of Resistance Training on Strength, Body Composition, and Red Blood Cells. Frontiers in Physiology, 9. https://doi.org/10.3389/fphys.2018.00725

Experts:

Heather DeRose, certified personal trainer, run coach, trail marathoner

Tori Williams, run coach, founder of Meraki Run Club

Mirna Valerio, run coach, ultramarathoner