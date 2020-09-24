We've barely dipped our toes into fall, which means it's time to start thinking about your Halloween costume. What better way to celebrate a possibly socially-distant Halloween than with
Halloween costumes inspired TikTok. It's only right after the app provided your primary source of social interaction all summer.
TikTok is ripe with costume ideas. There’s the
"Flip the stitch" trend, which entertained quarantined families and celebrity couples alike — kudos if you’re able to somehow execute this costume change live, in person. There’s the vast pool of TikTok makeup artists who prove time and time again that the rest of us barely know how to use a beauty blender. There’s even the celebrity look-alike trend on TikTok that had the internet asking for the real Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Arya Stark, and more to please stand up.
Whether you’re looking to go all out or go for a clever pun, there is a TikTok-inspired Halloween costume for you. And, of course, you are obligated to share your TikTok costume on TikTok. (Yes, fine you can also share on competitive video sharing platforms like
Triller or Reels. I won’t tell.) So, start picking your preferred audio out now. Here are 21 costumes inspired by TikTok trends.
1
Recreate A Childhood Costume
2
Bunny The Dog and Her Soundboard
Have one person dress as
Bunny the dog herself and the other dress as her speaking button soundboard. When “Bunny” pushes a button, have the soundboard person interpret the message like “want go drink” or “love candy now.”
3
Charli and Dixie D'amelio
Break out your Renegade dance and
cursive singing and have you and a friend you’re quarantined with dress up as TikTok’s reigning sisters.
Time to try out that fake freckle make-up look. Dressing as an
e-boy or e-girl is as pouting your lips and crossing your eyes.
Pay homage to
Brittany Tomlinson's roller coaster of emotions when trying kombucha. Yes, you must perfect each face she makes. It's not an option.
People have long been dressing up at
Frappuccinos. Turn your whipped coffee obsession into your Halloween costume with a light brown or white dress and tissue paper hat made to look like the whipped drink.
Go as “
my best friend’s rich check” by dressing like the wealthy do: name brands (or homemade knockoffs), a handful of cash, a general disposition that implies you have never dealt with economic insecurity.
8
“Someone Like You” Gummy Bears
Bring yourself and your closest 100 gummy bears to the party to recreate the
"Someone Like You" TikTok trend. For more dramatic reveals, attach a bunch of tiny items (gummy bears, little pictures of yourself, etc.) to the back of your shirt, a cape that rolls out, or the inside of a long coat. Halloween is no time to skimp on the dramatics. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
What do you need? A bad bleep a la Addison Rae. Create a costume inspired by the
TikTok's star's viral audio clip: wear your hair down in a middle part, sport some long-ass nails, and carry around a DIY-ed censor bar to hold over your mouth.
Don't ask why
Peppa Pig has taken over TikTok. Ask how you can use it to your advantage. Dress up as everyone's favorite cheeky cartoon pig. Take it to the next level by hiding pictures of Peppa around your house. Peppa, what are you doing here?
Take a note from
Lil Yachty’s book and sport the bangs — excuse me, bayangs of your former self.
Flex your makeup prowess in the best way possible: turn yourself into the
alien-esque distorted filter. You can draw on giant cartoonish eyes, widen your lips, even paint your face purple or green.
Turn the
TikTok house drama into a group costume. Dibs on being Addison Rae's mom before she left Hype House. picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
Like a Facebook or
Instagram post costume, recreate your For You page using some cardboard, markers, and creativity.
If you have a top hat, giant white sunglasses, a red suede blazer, and a confusing sexual attraction to the chocolate factory man himself, you too could dress up as
TikTok Willy Wonka.
Dress like a Gucci model, at least according to
Lachlan Watson. You'll need a turtle neck, another shirt, a vest, a jacket, vinyl pants, a mini skirt, a headscarf, sunglasses, clear heels, and socks. They absolutely should not match.
18
High School Bully Giving A Wedding Toast
Actress and comedian
Caitlin Reilly has perfected the hyper-specific impression. Take inspiration from her TikTok on how to give a wedding toast like a high school bully and walk around with a wine glass starting all your sentences with, "If you would have told me... a year and a half ago today..." SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Use the rumors of the Trump Administration banning TikTok to your advantage: go as dead TikTok. Dress like a zombie wearing the TikTok logo.
Don't ask why
Waluigi doing the WAP dance is something that exists. Celebrate it. Pay homage to it. Dress like Waluigi and do the dance to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions' "WAP"
The pop star has seemingly made himself the unofficial celebrity of TikTok. Thus, it's only right we pay our respects with a Halloween costume. And yes, you absolutely should dress as his character from
Cats and interrupt every conversation with a gorgeously sung, "JaSON deRuLo."
If all else fails, don't get dressed up at all and say you're the beginning part of a TikTok with a cool transition.