We've barely dipped our toes into fall, which means it's time to start thinking about your Halloween costume. What better way to celebrate a possibly socially-distant Halloween than with Halloween costumes inspired TikTok. It's only right after the app provided your primary source of social interaction all summer.

TikTok is ripe with costume ideas. There’s the "Flip the stitch" trend, which entertained quarantined families and celebrity couples alike — kudos if you’re able to somehow execute this costume change live, in person. There’s the vast pool of TikTok makeup artists who prove time and time again that the rest of us barely know how to use a beauty blender. There’s even the celebrity look-alike trend on TikTok that had the internet asking for the real Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Arya Stark, and more to please stand up.

Whether you’re looking to go all out or go for a clever pun, there is a TikTok-inspired Halloween costume for you. And, of course, you are obligated to share your TikTok costume on TikTok. (Yes, fine you can also share on competitive video sharing platforms like Triller or Reels. I won’t tell.) So, start picking your preferred audio out now. Here are 21 costumes inspired by TikTok trends.

1 Recreate A Childhood Costume People on TikTok have been recreating childhood costumes that did not go according to plan. This is your 9-year-old self’s time to shine. Bonus points if you listen to Drake’s “Marvin’s Room” all night a la the TikTok trend.

2 Bunny The Dog and Her Soundboard Have one person dress as Bunny the dog herself and the other dress as her speaking button soundboard. When “Bunny” pushes a button, have the soundboard person interpret the message like “want go drink” or “love candy now.”

3 Charli and Dixie D'amelio Break out your Renegade dance and cursive singing and have you and a friend you’re quarantined with dress up as TikTok’s reigning sisters.

4 E-Boy/E-Girl Time to try out that fake freckle make-up look. Dressing as an e-boy or e-girl is as pouting your lips and crossing your eyes.

5 Kombucha Girl Pay homage to Brittany Tomlinson's roller coaster of emotions when trying kombucha. Yes, you must perfect each face she makes. It's not an option.

6 Dalgona Coffee Shutterstock People have long been dressing up at Frappuccinos. Turn your whipped coffee obsession into your Halloween costume with a light brown or white dress and tissue paper hat made to look like the whipped drink.

7 Hey Yo, Rich Kid Check Go as “my best friend’s rich check” by dressing like the wealthy do: name brands (or homemade knockoffs), a handful of cash, a general disposition that implies you have never dealt with economic insecurity.

8 “Someone Like You” Gummy Bears Bring yourself and your closest 100 gummy bears to the party to recreate the "Someone Like You" TikTok trend. For more dramatic reveals, attach a bunch of tiny items (gummy bears, little pictures of yourself, etc.) to the back of your shirt, a cape that rolls out, or the inside of a long coat. Halloween is no time to skimp on the dramatics.

9 Doja Cat Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The "Say So" artist is to thank for many of the most popular TikTok songs. Check out Doja Cat's Vogue makeup tutorial to perfect your look.

10 A Bad Bleep What do you need? A bad bleep a la Addison Rae. Create a costume inspired by the TikTok's star's viral audio clip: wear your hair down in a middle part, sport some long-ass nails, and carry around a DIY-ed censor bar to hold over your mouth.

11 Peppa Pig Don't ask why Peppa Pig has taken over TikTok. Ask how you can use it to your advantage. Dress up as everyone's favorite cheeky cartoon pig. Take it to the next level by hiding pictures of Peppa around your house. Peppa, what are you doing here?

12 Bayang Take a note from Lil Yachty’s book and sport the bangs — excuse me, bayangs of your former self.

13 Distorted Filter Flex your makeup prowess in the best way possible: turn yourself into the alien-esque distorted filter. You can draw on giant cartoonish eyes, widen your lips, even paint your face purple or green.

14 Hype House/Sway House Turn the TikTok house drama into a group costume. Dibs on being Addison Rae's mom before she left Hype House.

15 For You Page picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Like a Facebook or Instagram post costume, recreate your For You page using some cardboard, markers, and creativity.

16 Willy Wonka If you have a top hat, giant white sunglasses, a red suede blazer, and a confusing sexual attraction to the chocolate factory man himself, you too could dress up as TikTok Willy Wonka.

17 Gucci Model Dress like a Gucci model, at least according to Lachlan Watson. You'll need a turtle neck, another shirt, a vest, a jacket, vinyl pants, a mini skirt, a headscarf, sunglasses, clear heels, and socks. They absolutely should not match.

18 High School Bully Giving A Wedding Toast Actress and comedian Caitlin Reilly has perfected the hyper-specific impression. Take inspiration from her TikTok on how to give a wedding toast like a high school bully and walk around with a wine glass starting all your sentences with, "If you would have told me... a year and a half ago today..."

19 Zombie TikTok SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Use the rumors of the Trump Administration banning TikTok to your advantage: go as dead TikTok. Dress like a zombie wearing the TikTok logo.

20 Waluigi WAP Don't ask why Waluigi doing the WAP dance is something that exists. Celebrate it. Pay homage to it. Dress like Waluigi and do the dance to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions' "WAP"

21 Jason Derulo The pop star has seemingly made himself the unofficial celebrity of TikTok. Thus, it's only right we pay our respects with a Halloween costume. And yes, you absolutely should dress as his character from Cats and interrupt every conversation with a gorgeously sung, "JaSON deRuLo."

If all else fails, don't get dressed up at all and say you're the beginning part of a TikTok with a cool transition.