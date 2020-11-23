Here’s How The 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Front-Runners Compare

Since March, public health experts have said that a vaccine is our best hope for ending the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, companies have broken speed records to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, such that 2020 may end with a few different candidates starting to roll out. So far, three potential COVID-19 vaccines have released (very encouraging!) preliminary data from their Phase III trials, made by drug companies Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. Getting lost in the flood of vaccine news? If you're curious about which COVID-19 vaccine is most effective, wondering about how expensive they are, or weighing the differences between each type, comparing COVID-19 vaccines can mean having 14 tabs open on your laptop at once.

These three vaccines are the first, out of dozens in development worldwide, to be potentially available to people in the U.S. from the end of 2020. (Other countries have developed their own vaccines, including Russia.) Though none are yet approved for emergency use authorization, which will allow people to start receiving the vaccines, they're already being produced at high levels in anticipation of getting that approval. Many other vaccine candidates are now in Phase III trials, to determine how effective they are at preventing COVID-19 in humans.

Here's your roadmap to the vaccine landscape as it stands, including the latest deets on efficacy, trial results, FDA authorization, cost, and what scientists don't yet know.

How Do The COVID-19 Vaccines Work?

There are several types of COVID-19 vaccines currently being tested. Both Pfizer and Moderna have created vaccines that inject part of COVID-19’s genetic code into your body in two doses, per the BBC. It's an experimental technique using mRNA, a molecule that turns genes into proteins, according to The Guardian, and it seems to be highly effective in training the body's immune system to recognize and fight against COVID-19.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was produced with the University of Oxford, takes a different approach. The BBC reports that it's a genetically modified common cold virus that often shows up in chimpanzees. The virus has been altered so nobody will catch the cold itself. Instead, it introduces COVID-19's proteins to the human immune system, training it to protect itself.

A major difference in the vaccines has to do with how it's stored and transported. The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at -100F, which requires a supply chain of deep freezers so it won't spoil, per CBS. That could be expensive. The Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, meanwhile, can be stored in ordinary fridges, according to The Guardian, making it easier to distribute.

How Effective Are The COVID-19 Vaccines?

According to preliminary Phase III trial results, Pfizer's vaccine has been shown to be 95% effective in protecting people from COVID-19, per the BBC, while Moderna's is 94.5% effective, according to CBS. To measure efficacy, the researchers looked at how many people in each trial got COVID after receiving a vaccine, compared to those who got COVID after getting a placebo. Moderna has also released data suggesting that it's equally effective across all racial and ethnic groups, per Science. Pfizer's vaccine, meanwhile, only drops to 94% effectiveness in people over 65, according to the BBC.

Working out the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's vaccine is a little more complicated. Thirty people who’d had the two-dose vaccine tested positive for COVID, compared to 101 people who received a placebo. That works out at 70% effective. But the AstraZeneca team reported in a press release that it tried two approaches: two high doses of the vaccine, and one low dose followed by one high dose. The BBC reports that the two high doses were 62% effective in protecting against COVID, but the low-high dose regimen was 90% effective in all ages. This could mean that the best way to get the AstraZeneca vaccine is to have a low dose first and then a high one, but Reuters notes that there isn't yet sufficient data on that method for regulators to give it the green-light.

How Many Doses Of Each COVID-19 Vaccine Will You Need?

All three vaccine front-runners currently require two doses, spaced between three and four weeks apart.

What Are The COVID-19 Vaccines' Side Effects?

To date, Clinical Trials Arena reports, all three vaccine studies have reported that patients may experience mild to moderate side effects, including muscle aches, fevers, headaches, and nausea after taking the vaccine, but that nobody has developed serious virus-related side effects that require medical attention.

A study of the AstraZeneca vaccine published in The Lancet in July found that mild to moderate side effects occurred in up to two-thirds of patients after they were vaccinated.

The AstraZeneca trial involving 24,000 people was put on hold in August when one person in Britain developed suspicious symptoms, per Reuters, but was given the green light to resume a week later. The patient was diagnosed with the rare spinal disorder transverse myelitis; the cause isn’t known. AstraZeneca said that there were no serious side effects related to the vaccine in their trials, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Do The Vaccines Prevent Severe COVID-19?

As with the flu shot, the vaccine reduces your risk of getting COVID-19 — hence, why the efficacy rate isn't 100%. Still, it's possible that, also like the flu shot, the COVID-19 vaccines will reduce the severity of COVID-19 if you do get it. Moderna's vaccine appears to be extremely effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19, according to The Guardian, while the BBC reports that nobody on AstraZeneca's trial of 24,000 people developed serious COVID-19. Right now, Pfizer's trial suggests it might be helpful against severe COVID-19, but only 10 people on the trial had severe symptoms, per The New York Times, so it's too small of group to tell.

How Much Will The COVID-19 Vaccines Cost?

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is one of the cheapest; compared to Pfizer and Moderna, which are being sold to governments at $20-25 per dose, per The Guardian, it will be sold at just $3-4 if it’s given emergency authorization by the FDA. President-elect Biden has committed to distributing the vaccine for free to all people in the U.S.

When Will The COVID-19 Vaccines Be Available?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been submitted to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for approval. If it's given emergency use authorization, it could be rolled out across the U.S. for high-priority users, including healthcare workers, in December. Pfizer could produce 600 million doses for the U.S., though only around 50 million will be ready before 2021. The Moderna vaccine is approaching the stage where it applies for FDA authorization, too. The Wall Street Journal reports it's going to submit an application in the coming weeks.

The AstraZeneca vaccine hasn't completed its U.S. trial, funded by the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed and involving 30,000 U.S. patients, but once that's finished, it could apply for FDA authorization as well. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, there is hope that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available to "high-risk individuals" before January 2021.

What Research On The COVID-19 Vaccines Still Needs To Be Done?

According to USA Today, none of the vaccine trials have yet released data on how they might affect pregnant people. It's also unknown how long each vaccine will remain effective; while Pfizer's lead scientist told The Guardian that its two-dose vaccine will keep somebody protected for up to a year, nobody has precise data on that point yet.