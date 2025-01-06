This TikTok-Viral Chair Cushion Fixed My Notoriously Wonky Posture

One thing about me? I’m always going to sit in a chair the wrong way. I’ll cross my legs, sit on my foot, hunch forward, or slump off to the side. It feels comfortable in the moment, but once I stand up I immediately realize everything hurts. My back, my hips, my butt — you name it.

It’s why one of my New Year’s resolutions is to sit up straighter and improve my posture, especially since I spend hours at a desk each day. It also looks like I’m not alone: Right now a three-piece pillow set from Cushion Lab is going viral on TikTok where people are calling it a “total game changer” for fixing bad posture and pain. When I saw it on my FYP I knew it could be the answer to all of my sitting-related problems.

The brand’s “Ultimate Sitting Comfort Bundle” comes with a shapely back pillow, an ergonomic seat cushion, and an expertly designed footrest. It allows you to transform any chair into the perfect place to sit by holding your body in an ideal position. For me, that meant transforming my standard, armless desk chair into something new.

Here’s what it’s been like to try the viral Cushion Lab pillows, and all of the pros and cons.

Fast Facts

Price: $169.00

$169.00 Best for: Improving posture, relieving back and hip pain, feeling comfy at your desk

Improving posture, relieving back and hip pain, feeling comfy at your desk My rating: 3.5/5

3.5/5 What I like: Easy to use, comfortable, comes in two sizes

Easy to use, comfortable, comes in two sizes What I don't like: Not budget-friendly

What To Know About The Cushion Lab Pillows

Cushion Lab has a lot of pillows to choose from — one for sleeping, one for driving, etc. — but this chair trio is where it’s at for anyone who works at a desk. It comes with a lumbar pillow, a seat cushion, and a foot cushion filled with “cloud-like” memory foam that offers “zero pressure sitting.” In other words? It relieves the points of pain that might happen in a regular chair, while also helping you to sit up straight.

Lumbar Pillow

The lumbar pillow has an adjustable strap that allows you to slip it onto the back of any chair. (You can also use it on your couch, just FYI.) It has a cut-out space that gently cradles your spine and two plush wings that help support your back so you can settle in for hours without feeling sore.

Seat Cushion

The back of the seat cushion has a gap that creates the perfect divot for your tailbone while the front of the pillow slopes down to mold around your thighs. The bottom is covered in grippy silicone so it won’t slide off your chair.

Ergonomic Foot Cushion

The foot cushion might seem unnecessary, but it’s arguably the most important part of this set-up. The angle of the cushion is specially made to promote healthy posture and take pressure off your joints while you sit, and it also has a 3D wave pattern that gives your tootsies a little massage. All of the pillows have a removable, washable cover — and the cushions come in an array of pretty colors. (I got mine in “Wellness Green.”)

Trying It Out

I never thought I’d see the day when I was sitting in a chair with good posture, but here we are. The Cushion Lab pillows are living up to their viral moment — and my back couldn’t be happier. When they arrived all I had to do was slip them onto my go-to desk chair.

I’m a big fan of the lumbar pillow, in particular. It encourages me to sit up straighter by holding my back in place, which makes slouching less appealing. Having it on my chair also reminds me to sit up and put my shoulder back as I type. Since I started using it I’ve noticed that my back isn’t as sore after a long day of work, and that alone is a huge win.

TBH, I’m a little bit less impressed with the seat cushion. While it does seem to take the pressure off my tailbone thanks to the gap, I don’t find the memory foam all that forgiving or squishy. The pad is a couple of inches thick which makes me sit a little too high in my chair, and it also seems to press into the backs of my thighs. If I were to do it again I might just get the back rest and foot cushion.

As someone who likes to sit cross-legged in a chair — a habit that actually gave me hip bursitis at one point, yikes — the feet cushion seems non-negotiable. It’s a treat to have a comfy place to rest both of my feet. The height of the pillow lifts them up so I feel more stable and supported in my chair, and therefore less inclined to sit in a wonky way.

The Takeaway

Everyone on TikTok seems to love this trio of cushions, and I can see why. While I could take or leave the seat cushion, the other two pillows have already made a huge difference in my posture. If you tend to slouch at your desk, another option would be to buy an ergonomic desk chair, but they tend to be big, investment pieces — and kind of ugly.

This pillow trio allows you to turn your current chair into something that feels brand new, and you can easily take the pillows with you to work, your home office, the couch — wherever you need more support. As someone who is currently writing to you with excellent posture, I recommend giving them a try.