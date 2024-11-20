This TikTok-Viral “Pillow” Is The Laziest Way To Relieve Your Tech Neck

If your whole day is filled with screens — phone, laptop, tablet, etc. — then it’ll only be a matter of time before your neck starts feeling it. Whenever you hunch over a desk or look down at your texts, there’s a good chance you’re putting too much strain on your neck, shoulders, and upper back, and that’s what leads to issues like ongoing soreness, poor posture, nagging back pain, and even headaches.

It’s why the Restcloud pillow is going viral on TikTok. This foamy, curved device has over 1.4 million posts and over 86,000 ratings on Amazon, where it has a 4.2-star review. It works as a “neck stretcher” that cradles your head asa. way to relax your muscles and realign your spine — and all you have to do is lay on it.

While there are so many ways to take care of your neck, including exercises and stretches, it doesn’t get much easier than laying down on something that’s designed to do all the work. “I wish I knew [about] this sooner,” said creator @helloostella in a recent video. “As someone who is always on my phone and has a desk job, I find myself constantly looking down, which has led to a lot of stiffness and pain in my neck. Since using the neck stretcher for about a week now, I’ve noticed a huge improvement. It’s like a mini spa treatment.”

In an August TikTok, creator @mombraininpain said she uses her pillow for ten minutes a day to fix her “neck hump,” aka tech neck, which is caused by looking down at your phone. Lying on the ground? Fixing neck humps? Improving back pain? Count me in. Here’s what it was like to give this pillow a try.

Fast Facts

Price: $18.99

$18.99 Best for: Stretching after work, improving shoulder pain

Stretching after work, improving shoulder pain My rating: 3/5

3/5 What I like: Budget-friendly, portable, lightweight

Budget-friendly, portable, lightweight What I don't like: Takes getting used to

What To Know About This Neck Stretcher

The neck stretcher “pillow” from Restcloud has an ergonomic design that’s said to match the curve of your cervical spine, aka the vertebrae in your neck right below your skull. If you lay back on this device for 10 minutes a day, you should start to notice less neck pain, fewer headaches, and more relaxation in your shoulders — perfect if you sit at a desk or hunch of your phone.

While it isn’t actually a pillow — you aren’t supposed to fall asleep on it or use it for more than 30 minutes daily — the shape of the foam can give your neck a moment of relaxation, especially if you use it on your yoga mat after a good stretch sesh.

Can It Help With Tech Neck?

Morsa Images/DigitalVision/Getty Images

According to Dr. Milica McDowell, DBT, a physical therapist and certified exercise physiologist, a neck stretching device like this one could help counteract the issues with tech neck resulting from “forward head posture,” which happens when you look down at your phone.

“Tech neck — aka text neck — is a constellation of symptoms,” she tells Bustle. It usually involves neck stiffness, pain, a hump or slouch at the bottom of your neck, and in some cases it can even lead to arm pain, upper- and mid-back pain, and headaches.

“These types of devices take your neck into the position of extension — the opposite position you're in when using a computer or looking at your phone,” she says. “Using a stretching device to counteract hours of this forward head posture can be a step in the right direction to start resolving symptoms of tech neck.”

The best fix for tech neck, though, is prevention. Use a smartphone up at eye level instead of at chest level, add an accessory monitor if you use a laptop, take breaks to change your posture, and strengthen the posterior neck and shoulder muscles to help, she says.

McDowell says to start with two 10 to 15-minute sessions a day with the Restcloud, though you should always check in with your doctor, especially if you have other neck-related concerns. If your neck feels tight, you can try just 3 to 5 minutes a day, but if it causes serious pain you should stop right away.

My Experience

As someone whose day is filled with a series of screens, I’m very aware that I need to take extra good care of my posture and my neck. I try to sit up straight at my desk (when I remember) and I also add shoulder stretches into my yoga routine.

What got me with this neck stretcher, though, is that it’s completely passive, like the lazy girl version of all of the above. All I had to do was relax while the foam pillow did the work, and just like that my stiff neck muscles melted away.

I’ve been keeping the neck stretcher near my yoga mat, and I’ve also been grabbing it after work to help realign my body after a long day. TBH, it hurt a tiny bit the first couple of times I tried it, and it did take a few attempts to find the best position, but I eventually got it right.

The brand recommends reclining on your back, placing the pillow under your neck, bending your knees, and putting your arms up by your head in a sort of cactus position. That way your upper back can fully relax against the floor — something that feels so good after hours of hunching.

The Takeaway

To make the experience extra lush, I’ve been “wellness pairing” when I use this pillow, which means I’m doing more than one good-for-me thing at a time. I’ll relax with the neck stretcher for a few minutes while also listening to a meditation podcast, and it’s become a nice little ritual. When I stand back up, I feel like my range of motion is better, my back less stiff, and my neck realigned. All good things, if you ask me.

While it can take weeks — or even months — to see a major improvement in your posture, I noticed that my shoulders were less tight and rounded in only a couple of days. Since it encourages you to relax, and because it’s so budget-friendly, I’d say this device is a worthwhile item for your wellness collection.

