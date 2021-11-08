Demi Lovato wants to help you get off, literally. As the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer just announced, they’ve partnered up with the sex tech company, Bellesa, to launch their first sex toy, The Demi Wand.

“There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands. We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings — it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms,” Lovato said to Shan Boodram Monday morning on their podcast 4D. “I’m so proud and so excited to be doing this alongside the innovators at Bellesa, a company that continues to disrupt the adult entertainment and the sex tech industry, and values sexual empowerment and self love as deeply as I do.”

What Exactly Is The Demi Wand?

The Demi Wand is a discreet and “whisper quiet” wand vibrator that comes in a clamshell case. It could easily pass as a glasses case, so you can slip it into your purse or nonchalantly display it on your nightstand, without rushing to put it away when your mom drops by unannounced. The case also functions as a charger, making it unique. If you’re heading home for the holidays, it’s the perfect toy to throw in your suitcase — no pesky wires necessary.

Earlier this year, Lovato opened up about their personal journey towards finding themselves and embracing who they truly are, ultimately coming out as non-binary on Instagram. Long before that, though, Lovato has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Designed for external stimulation, The Demi Wand is a vibrator that all bodies can enjoy. After all, orgasms aren’t just for men or women: “Orgasms are for everyone,” Lovato says.

“We set out to design a product that is empowering, inclusive, and approachable, in the way that Demi is, said Michelle Shnaidman, CEO of Bellesa, in a press release. “Demi is someone who is fiercely and unapologetically themself. This is the embodiment of the Bellesa brand.”

Priced at $79, The Demi Wand is relatively affordable among wand vibrators, and it comes in both a lemon yellow and a pale mauve. If you’re looking to spend some quality ~alone time~ with yourself this season, give it a whirl (pun somewhat intended). After all, as Lovato said, “Some of the best experiences I have are by myself.”