For Dominique Malonga, Age Is Nothing But A Number

Dominique Malonga is booked, busy, and always ready to excel. After playing professional ball overseas, she became the youngest player ever drafted into the WNBA at only 19. As a center for the Seattle Storm, she averaged 7.7 points per game. Never one to sit still, she then joined Unrivaled — a professional 3-on-3 women’s basketball league — for a little offseason action.

On the Breeze BC, she plays alongside other big names like Kate Martin, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Paige Bueckers, and Aari McDonald. “We connected really fast, and we play really well together. You can tell that we're having fun,” the 20-year-old tells Bustle. “It’s a good position for me to be in because we’re playing against the best in the league. We keep practicing and improving every day together.”

On Jan. 30, the Breeze played to a sold-out crowd of 21,490 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. A few days before, Malonga became the first player to dunk in the 2026 season. Now, the team is back in Miami with a midseason 5-5 record and working toward the Unrivaled playoffs in March. And there’s even more: She’s doing it all while studying computer engineering through virtual classes.

While her age is often a topic of conversation, Malonga says she doesn’t want it to be a factor on the court. “I’ve been the youngest everywhere [I go] since I started my career, and I am still going to be one of the youngest next season,” she says. “It’s going to be like that for a couple of years.”

Whether Malonga excels or makes mistakes in a game, she prefers to be judged by her drive. “I’m practicing the same as everybody. I’m working the same as everybody, so I don’t think [age] should make a difference,” she says. Here, she talks about maintaining a positive mindset, plus how she gets ready for tip-off and tunnel walks.

How do you get in the right headspace to play?

Before a game, I’m at the gym doing muscle activations, hip and ankle mobility, getting massaged, and getting taped. Then I listen to music. When it's game day, I can’t do anything else. I have to stay focused.

What do you listen to?

I need calm, chill music — nothing too hype. Usually, it’s worship music.

What do you eat for energy?

My pre-game meal is pasta. I’ll eat around noon, and then right before the game, I’ll have a light snack like an Uncrustable.

Do you ever meditate?

When I’m done getting ready to play, I’ll have a quiet little moment to myself in the locker room. We have some chaplains with The Storm, so I’ll talk to them, too. They’re really supportive and their message usually hits for me because it’s related to what I’m going through in real life and real game situations.

How do you cope when something goes wrong in a game?

I'm still working on it, but I try to breathe, refocus, and stay in the moment. I try to tell myself that continuously: “Stay in the moment. Don’t look behind.” I talk really badly to myself sometimes, so I’m working on shifting that. I’m trying to find the good in every situation so I can bounce back really fast.

What’s your skin care routine?

I put on makeup for the tunnel walk, but not for playing. It's just cleanser, serum, and sunscreen. If I try to wear makeup during the warmup, it all melts off as soon as I sweat.

How do you get dressed for the tunnel walk?

I like fashion in general, so it’s fun to express ourselves through the walk. There can be a lot of pressure to find a good ‘fit, so I just try to be myself.

Do you have any pregame traditions with the Seattle Storm?

We do a breathing exercise with one of our coaches. She did that last year with the Storm, and we’re doing it here with the Breeze, too. It's just a couple of seconds where we breathe in rhythm together.

What are you looking forward to in the upcoming WNBA season?

To play more and maybe have a bigger role. I can’t wait. I really love the Storm organization, and I’m so grateful to wear that jersey again.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.