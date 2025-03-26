Driving In Silence Is TikTok's Fave Mindfulness Hack

Driving in a car without music, a podcast, or an audiobook sounds downright nightmarish. Half the joy of commuting to work or running errands is the playlist waiting for you. Belting lyrics, preventing boredom, and drowning out stressful thoughts are just a few of the many perks of listening to something in the car.

If you’re a fan of tunes and tales, then driving in silence might not even occur to you as an option — that is, until you hear about its many benefits. On TikTok, people are talking about their love for quiet car rides, and they do make it seem quite enticing. Creator @emilyemig said she often drives home listening to nothing but her own thoughts. “It’s probably one of my favorite things to do,” she said in her video. “I love bopping to music, but just sitting in silence? It might be a Virgo thing.”

After a long day of being surrounded by loud kids, teacher @callme.e also heads home without any music to give her brain (and ears) a break. The same is true for registered nurse @tcwoods01, who needs the quiet following a busy shift. Some people are even going on silent road trips, like @emonthebrain who had ideas, experienced sonder, and reconnected with herself in the silence.

Clearly, there’s so much more to it than simply sitting in silence. Here are the many benefits, according to an expert.

The Benefits Of Driving In Silence

According to Jordanne Sculler, LMHC, a therapist and mental health expert in NYC, it can be tough to sit in complete silence, especially if you’re stressed, overwhelmed, or used to moving busily through your day.

“Music or podcasts may provide a buffer between us and our thoughts, [and for many people it’s a welcome distraction],” she tells Bustle. “There’s also a cultural norm around productivity — we feel like we should be learning or being mentally stimulated at all times.” This is why you might turn on an audiobook the moment you put the key in the ignition.

In a hectic world, silent car rides offer a pocket of stillness, she says, and it can be more beneficial than you realize. “They create space to check in with yourself — emotionally, mentally, and even physically,” says Sculler. “You may notice how you’re really feeling before starting your day, or reflect on something without necessarily trying to fix it.”

The quiet can also spark creativity. Imagine driving to a meeting in silence or pondering your next project with nothing but a stretch of highway in front of you. Your car is often the only place you get to be truly alone, and that’s huge when it comes to creative thinking. “Many people's best ideas come to them when they give their brains ample time and space to wander,” says Sculler.

You Might Need A Silent Car Ride If...

If you have a hectic job, silent car rides will be perfect for you. According to Sculler, anyone who spends their day working with others should really like the chance to decompress. “When you're surrounded by noise, demands, or overstimulation, even 10 minutes of quiet can be very grounding,” she says.

Cruising home in the quiet is also ideal for introverts, according to creator @thevibewithky. It’s the perfect way to recharge your batteries after a loud get-together with friends, a bustling family dinner, or a job that requires you to talk and interact with others. That silence will help recharge your batteries, especially if you are heading to another event right after.

Getting rid of music, podcasts, audiobooks, etc. can also be a meditative experience, which is ideal if you’re heading to a stressful event, or if you just need to quickly reconnect with yourself. As you drive, you can take in the scenery, enjoy a few deep breaths, or play grounding games to feel fully present — all things that are tough to do with Top 40 Hits blaring in the background.

Making The Most Of Your Drive

While you can always just turn off Spotify and enjoy a few moments of peace, you can also make the most of your silent drive, almost like a mindfulness practice. Sculler recommends starting with just five minutes before turning anything on.

“Use that time to check in: How am I feeling today? Is there anything I’m avoiding? What would feel good for me today?” she says. You can also focus on your breath, notice the feeling of the steering wheel in your hands, and the sights outside the windows. “It’s less about doing something and more about being with yourself in a way that feels intentional,” she says.

It also feels nice to simply cruise down the road with no thoughts and an empty head, meaning you can think about everything or nothing and see what comes to mind. If nothing else, driving in silence can also be a fun challenge, just to see if you can make it all the way to work without a single song. Who knows? You might fall in love with it.