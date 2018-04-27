10 Unexpected Ways You're Actually Belittling Your Partner

Sometimes, when you try to give your partner friendly advice or constructive criticism, it may come out differently than you intended. For instance, maybe the tone of your voice was a bit harsh or what started as one thought turned into a monologue of thoughts that are more judgmental and hurtful than loving and helpful. Soon, your good intentions turned into belittling your partner — even though you thought you were helping them.
“Without permission, some of us unconsciously start trying to fix or change our partner,” Amie Leadingham, Amie the Dating Coach, Master Certified Relationship Coach, tells Bustle. “By doing so, we think we are helping, but in reality, it shows that we don’t trust our partner to be capable of doing it themselves — which, in turn, tears at their confidence.”
Leadingham says the key is to trust your partner and see if they are capable or incapable of meeting your relationship requirements and needs. She says if they can’t, then it may be time to reevaluate your relationship. In that case, she points out it may be time to move on. “Find someone that will make you happy, but avoid getting your tool belt out, because it’s a partnership, not a car,” she says.
So what are the signs your criticism is going way too far? Here are some unexpected examples of belittling your partner, according to experts, and what you can do to change it.
As you can see from the above, there are several unexpected ways you may be belittling your partner. You might not be aware you’re doing it, but you should figure out why you’re doing it. “Sometimes, we feel a need to be ‘in control,’ when, to others, it can come across that you are belittling their way of doing things,” Safran says.“Either way, you have to realize that your way is not the only way to do things, and it might be something to compromise on. Everyone has ‘quirks’ and annoying habits, but the difference is how you approach treating your partner: Is it like a child that misbehaves or like a partner?”
If these signs resonate, it's time to come up with an action plan to fix this destructive behavior. You both deserve respect and to feel good in your relationship — and when one partner belittles the other frequently that won't happen. First, it's time to figure out if the relationship is the right one for you. If you do feel it is, it's time to come up with solutions. One way to stop talking down to your partner is to recognize that you do it and talk to them about it. In addition, seeing a therapist — either on your own or together — is also an invaluable way to learn how to build a healthier relationship.