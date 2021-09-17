11 Trainer-Approved Exercises For Better Posture

Fitness
Rounded shoulders be gone.
PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images
Bad posture is often linked to weaknesses in the muscle groups in charge of holding you upright — and that can often lead to stiffness, says physiotherapist Vicky Adie. The remedy? Experts suggest doing these exercises for better posture so you can stand (and sit) taller.
Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images
Vie says this move strengthens your core and glutes, two key areas that hold you upright.
- Start in a quadruped, knees under hips, hands under shoulders.
- Extend both right arm and left leg, feeling a stretch in your back.
- Return to start.
- Do 10x per side.