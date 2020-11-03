Voters Are Actually Trying To Pick People Up At The Polls

The last thing you might expect to hear in the voting line? A pick-up line. With everyone wearing masks and standing six feet apart, not to mention the, uh, extreme political tension, it may not seem like the ideal place to strike up a conversation, much less shoot your shot. But somehow, voters are still getting asked out at the polls. If democracy dies in darkness, it seems to thrive at a meet-cute.

Lauren McCarthy, an editor at Nylon, Tweeted out that she was asked out while waiting in line to scan her ballot. (Nylon is owned by Bustle's parent company, BDG.) She admired the person's confidence — it is, after all, super tough to ask someone out IRL even when we're not in a pandemic these days when the majority of flirting has been exclusively online for months — but she ultimately said "no thanks." And yet, there may be hope for the many single folks who are still standing in line. Twitter user @kstaura overheard a man hitting on a woman while voting today. Apparently, the two clicked and will be going on a date. That gets 270 electoral college votes in my book.

You'd think single folks might take a break from their dating game, especially on one of the most stressful days of the year. But perhaps our collective nervousness and uncertainty about the future might actually be the reason why hitting on cute strangers doing their civic duty suddenly seems so appealing. Stressful times can be a catalyst for bonding — just look at the relationship pressure cooker that the pandemic has created — studies have shown that stressful times often encourage people to come together, which is why casting a knowing glance at a fellow voter might turn out to be the start of something beautiful — and possibly even the start a long-term relationship.

In fact, stress may be the root cause of the many cuffing seasons throughout the course of the pandemic. This year has seen couples settling down faster than ever — and even moving in together. Of course, as people are snagging phone numbers and scoring dates at the polls, you could simply chalk it up to boredom in the sometimes hours-long lines — or a really cute mask.

While love seems to always find a way to sneak into our lives, it's still important to respect people's boundaries. So, if you saunter up and say something like, "Hey baby, you look independent, wanna join my party?" you'll probably be met with nothing more than a massive eye roll.

If you happen to be single, and you were looking for yet another reason to get out and exercise your right to vote, let the possibility of polling place romance be your guide. As long you respect all parties — political or otherwise — involved, there's no harm in a little bipartisan flirtation. Who knows? A "yes" or "no" may even be the most concrete piece of information you get out of this eleciton day.