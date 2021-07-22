Fitness
Work that peach.
Butt workouts do more than make your booty look good. Having a strong bum also helps improve posture, reduce back pain, and boost your overall athletic ability, says expert trainer Nikki Kimbrough. Here are 11 staple glute exercises for your lower body days.
Trainer Christina Friedman loves a classic squat to work the glutes. “The secret is to squat low, where your thighs go past parallel to the ground,” she says. Hold weights in both hands for added intensity.