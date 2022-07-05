Fitness
Fore!
Golf is a full-body sport that engages your glutes, core, hips, and arm muscles, says trainer Jesse Feder. Strength training off the green two to three times a week will help you build endurance and a more powerful swing. Here, pros share the most essential exercises for golf.
Feder says your core muscles play a key role in your swing.
- Set cable at mid-body, medium weight.
- Stand sideways to machine.
- With both arms out straight, twist torso to pull cable across your body.
- Slowly return to start.
- Do 10 reps per side, 3 sets.