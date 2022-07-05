Fitness

7 Strength Training Exercises That'll Improve Your Golf Game

Trainers share all the best strength training exercises for golf.
By Carolyn Steber

Golf is a full-body sport that engages your glutes, core, hips, and arm muscles, says trainer Jesse Feder. Strength training off the green two to three times a week will help you build endurance and a more powerful swing. Here, pros share the most essential exercises for golf.

Cable Twist

Feder says your core muscles play a key role in your swing.

- Set cable at mid-body, medium weight.

- Stand sideways to machine.

- With both arms out straight, twist torso to pull cable across your body.

- Slowly return to start.

- Do 10 reps per side, 3 sets.

