The "Group Project Theory" Can Help You Make Smarter Dating Choices

One of the most dreaded moments in high school was when a teacher randomly assigned group projects. Instead of teaming up your fellow hard-working classmates, you got stuck with someone who failed to pull their own weight. This group project partner never did the reading or volunteered to help, and they were sometimes even absent on the day of the presentation. For 15-year-old you, it was the ultimate letdown.

On TikTok, this relatable bad memory has inspired the “group project theory,” and it applies perfectly to your love life as an adult. According to creator @victoria.therese, long-term relationships are a lot like group projects, so you should choose your partner wisely if you want a healthy, sustainable connection.

Married couple @twofemmegems have also posted about the topic, saying you should avoid getting stuck with someone who isn’t willing to do their fair share. Instead of simply focusing on finding love, they recommend looking for a partner who will be a good team player through all of life’s ups and downs.

In a recent viral clip, creator @mayajermaine noted you can hook up with whoever you want, but her “group project theory” reminds you to be more cautious when it’s time to make things official. “Just know that the hot guy who’s super aloof... probably not someone you want to work with long-term.” If you aren’t sure how you feel about a potential partner, she says this theory serves as the ideal filter. Here’s what to know.

Are You Carrying The Group Project?

Think about the perfect group project partner: They’re reliable and involved, they anticipate your needs and add smart ideas, and they genuinely care about the grade you earn. In the dating world, that might look like someone who gets excited to make dinner reservations or notices when you’re out of milk — all without you having to ask or walk them through it step-by-step.

This theory helped Daria, 24, recognize the signs that she found a good one. “My car battery had been dying on me for weeks. I'd already taken it to the mechanic twice and they kept sending me home with the same dead battery,” she tells Bustle. At the time, she mentioned the issue to a guy friend, not even asking for help.

“I had never dated someone who was genuinely capable.”

That same day, he left work on his lunch break, diagnosed the problem — the shop had sold her a faulty battery — and took the car back to the mechanic. “I just stood there in the heat watching him and thought: ‘Oh, OK then!’” A week later, they went on a date.

Daria calls the experience “refreshing.” “I had never dated someone who was genuinely capable, someone who could plan things, take responsibility, and just handle things without being asked,” she says. Later on, once they were officially together, her partner proved himself to be a good group project member in other ways.

“When I'd come home exhausted from work, dinner was already ready, no questions asked. And when I was miserable at a job I hated, he didn't just say ‘that sucks.’ He sat down with me and laid out actual options: take a month off and decompress, go back and negotiate better terms, or start looking for something new together. He treated my problems like they were both of ours to solve! And honestly, vice versa.”

On the flip side, it’s often just as obvious when someone isn’t going to help you earn an A+ in life. For Anu, the group project theory has been in full effect on various cringe-worthy dates. The latest, she says, took her on a three-hour drive to meet up with a man she’d been getting to know via video call.

“I not only paid for my own hotel so that I didn't have to travel back home on the same day, but then he invited me out for breakfast and his phone conveniently ran out of charge. He had no method of payment, so I had to pay for breakfast,” she tells Bustle. “I was so put off him at that point I drove back home disappointed and told him that I didn't feel we were suited for each other.”

The situation gave her a quick peek into what it would be like if they dated long-term. “Something as simple as forgetting his payment methods, I felt, was a test and would only get worse over time,” she says. It wasn’t even about the money, but about the lack of effort and care.

According to Shan Boodram, Bumble’s relationship expert, these gut check moments are the cornerstone of the group project theory. “If me and this person were assigned to be in the same group, would I pump my fist, or roll my eyes because they have a reputation for putting in the bare minimum?” she tells Bustle of the thought process behind the trend. “According to recent Bumble data, 77% of Gen Z and Millennial women believe a partner should enhance their life — not just fit into it — and that’s exactly what a strong ‘group project partner’ does.”

How To Ace Your Group Project

When you’re dating someone new, take note if you’re always the one initiating, planning, or carrying the emotional load. “That’s useful information,” Boodram says. “On the other hand, mutual effort is a strong sign of alignment and commitment. This lens helps you spot both red and green flags sooner.”

Once you get further into the relationship, state your needs clearly and see if your partner understands them, and then sticks to the plan. “In the beginning, it’s important to assess someone on how well they listen versus how well they guess, so a sign that they’d be a good group project partner is that they agree to a task and complete it as discussed,” she says.

At the same time, you should show up for them, just like you did for that AP History assignment in 10th grade. As Boodram says, “The formula for trust is time plus consistency” — two things that make for a great teammate.

Source:

Shan Boodram, Bumble’s relationship expert