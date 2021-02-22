All The Secret Health Boosts You Can Get From Flaxseeds

From chia to hemp, the super seed world is filled with lots of healthy competition. While it's easy to get used to chia pudding or sprinkles of hemp seed in your trail mix, their counterpart flaxseed can be just as delicious. In fact, the health benefits of flaxseed are really diverse.

If seniority rules, flaxseed goes way back, and some believe it to be one of the oldest crops in the world. Also called linseed, it comes from the flowering plant called flax, and it's so rich in fiber that one of its original uses was for creating clothing fabric.

Flaxseed is known for being packed full of essential vitamins and nutrients like protein and fatty acids, making it a small but mighty way to up your daily intake. "Flaxseed have a really nice nutty flavor to them," says Tamar Samuels R.D., a registered dietitian and co-founder of Culina Health. These seeds are versatile and easy to use in a wide range of recipes, but they're especially popular in simple dishes like oatmeal, smoothies, and dessert breads. Unlike some other seeds, it's important to grind flaxseed up to better absorb its nutrients since humans can't easily digest its bran exterior, says Samuel.

As is the case with other superfood seeds on the shelves, don't be fooled by their tiny size. Here are 8 health benefits of flaxseed that prove it's a nutrient worth adding to your shopping list.

1 It's High In Omega-3 Fatty Acids Flaxseed is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, aka the healthy fats often found in fish. Jennifer Mimkha, R.D., a plant-based registered dietitian, says omega-3s are integral in brain and heart health. And, since flaxseed is plant-based, registered dietitian Kristen Carli R.D., owner of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness, adds that it's ideal for vegan and vegetarians looking for ways to add omega-3s to their diet.

2 It's A Great Source Of Fiber Flaxseed is also an excellent source of fiber. According to Mimkha, a standard, two tablespoon serving contains roughly 4 grams of dietary fiber, which is more than the 1.1 grams that hemp seeds hold. That's roughly 14% of your recommended daily fiber intake, she explains, which makes it a rich source. That said, at 11 grams, chia seeds have the highest trace of fiber out of the three seeds, so pair them with your daily flaxseed serving to boost this number even more.

3 It's High In Protein You can also turn to flaxseed for a solid dose of protein. “In two tablespoons, there are 4 grams of protein, which is pretty high for such a small amount of food," says Mimkha. Comparatively, chia seeds contain about a gram less than flaxseed, while hemp seeds have the most.

4 It's Good For Heart Health According to Samuels, omega-3 fatty acids — as you get via flaxseed — contribute to cardiovascular disease prevention. Studies have shown that, in turn, flaxseed helps reduce that risk. “Omega-3 fatty acids in particular have been shown to decrease high triglycerides,” she says, which means they combat excess fat in the bloodstream. Samuels adds that the anti-inflammatory properties of flaxseed can aid in heart health as well.

5 It Can Help Regulate Blood Sugar Flaxseed also plays a role in regulating blood sugar. “It's been found to reduce hemoglobin A1C, which is a marker for elevated blood sugar,” says Samuels, which means it could be helpful for those with pre-diabetes or diabetes. The main reason for this is because of the high levels of fiber in flaxseed, she explains, which can slow the absorption of blood sugar.

7 It Has Beauty Benefits If your digestive system and your gut are running smoothly, it's a sign that your body has decreased inflammation — which shines through on the skin, says Mimkha. "The skin is just an external representation of what's going on internally," she tells Bustle. A recent study found that eating anti-inflammatory foods (like flaxseed) can lead to a clearer complexion. Besides that, Mimkha adds that your hair and nails can benefit from flaxseed's rich mineral content. The seed is high in omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, and vitamin E, which are all micronutrients that contribute to how strong your nails are and how quickly your hair grows, she says.