You’ve seen this girl on TikTok: Every morning, she glides through a yoga flow, journals, blends a smoothie, and then floats into her 9-to-5 with a mason jar salad in hand — all before the rest of us snooze our first alarm.

The Internet loves a glossy start to the day. But honestly, many of these morning routines are impractical at best and unattainable at worst — even for the influencers posting them, who often admit it’s tough to be on point day after day. Fortunately, jam-packed “5-to-9” schedules aren’t necessary, says Leah Aguirre, LCSW, a therapist.

“Adding another ‘thing’ to the list of things you ‘have to do’ can feel more burdensome than helpful,” she tells Buste. A morning routine shouldn’t feel like extra work. Plus, kicking off the day with guilt from “not doing enough” is probably even worse for you than mindless scrolling.

That’s why so many people are ditching all-or-nothing routines and leaning into smaller, feel-good habits — including straight-up zany ones. Below, early risers share their go-to morning tricks so you can cherry-pick what works for you.

Start The Day With Yourself

It doesn’t matter if you have a partner lying next to you, several roommates, or tons of unread texts; spend the first few minutes of the day doing something solo — even if it’s just staring out the window.

Listen To Your Own Voice

Instead of meditating to recordings on Calm or Insight Timer, create your own. You can do this on ThinkUp, an app that allows you to record a list of your hopes and dreams to play as affirmations.

Another option? Wake up to a voice note. Record yourself saying “Rise and shine” or “It’s time to get up and take on the day, you bad*ss b*tch,” and then save it as an alarm. This trick comes from voice coach and content creator @freevoice___, who said it’s a much more inspiring way to transition from a sleepy state to a wakeful one without jarring your nervous system.

Your Phone Is Lava

Eden Bray, who shares her morning routines as @badgaledie on TikTok, makes it a point to avoid her phone when she wakes up. “The minute you go on social media, you become removed from your own body,” she tells Bustle. As soon as you scroll, you take on other people’s wants, needs, and emotions — immediately forgetting your own.

Checking social media also instantly triggers stress hormones, says Aguirre, even if you’re only hearting adorable dogs on TikTok. Try leaving your device untouched for at least 15 minutes while you stretch or make coffee.

Shift Your Energy

Sure, sometimes you have to rush out the door, but the best morning routines allow time for simple pleasures and savory moments.

Wake Up With A Fake Sunrise

Content creator Samantha Feher, who has been fine-tuning her morning routine for years, says she now wakes up “like someone pushed the big red button and my bed is an ejection seat.” A lot of that is because she never takes her phone into her bedroom at night. That means no distractions as she falls asleep, better rest, and zero blaring alarms to start her day on a stressful note. Instead, she uses a Hatch sunrise alarm clock, which gradually brightens and plays soothing sounds, making it easier to rise. She calls it a “total game-changer.” and says it’s made her mornings so much sweeter.

The gentleness of a sunrise alarm clock can help prevent grogginess and ease you into the day, says Andrea Gleim, Psy.D., a psychologist. It’s particularly ideal if your bedroom window doesn’t give you a view of the real thing.

Read A Few Pages Of A Book

Who says mornings have to be all work and no play? “I love the feeling of briefly living in another world before I tackle my own,” Bray says. Imagine getting lost in a novel instead of frowning at your emails. Bliss.

Take A 10-Second Breath

Licensed psychologist Rachel Goldman, Ph.D., FTOS, FASMBS-IH, suggests taking at least one mindful breath — something you can do while still lying in bed. This grounds your nervous system and keeps you alert. “It’s tiny, takes only a few seconds, and genuinely shifts your mindset before the world starts pulling at you,” she says.

Treat Yourself

Instead of slogging through your morning on autopilot, allow yourself to get creative as a way to spice things up and boost motivation.

Build Momentum

Content creator Chiara Lucia says applying her makeup propels her into the day. “It’s like ‘Oh, well, if I'm already going to go to the bathroom, then I might as well brush my teeth.’ And then, ‘OK, let me just get my work outfit on.’” Just like that, she’s fully dressed and ready.

Get Dolled Up

If you love playing around in front of the bathroom mirror, use that as motivation to get out of bed. Pretend you’re a life-size Barbie who’s excited to take on the world. Paint on a bright lipstick, experiment with a new bronzer, savor your skin care routine, or even commit to the “75 Hard Hair Challenge” where you try out a new look every day.

Indulge In Little Luxuries

If the prospect of waking up before dawn — or 8 a.m. — makes you wince, it often helps to lure yourself along with the promise of little treats. Take every opportunity to make your morning special. Sip your OJ out of a teacup, wear a silk robe as you waft around the house, or read an actual newspaper like you’re starring in a Nancy Meyers movie.

Schedule Early Morning Delights

When you think about the good things in life, they all tend to happen after 5 p.m. — getting dinner with your besties, fun workout classes, dates, et cetera. So why not flip the script and schedule them for the a.m. instead? Lucia gets her nails done in the morning, still making it to work by 9. She also enjoys meeting her friends for early Pilates classes. Fun appointments can add a little sparkle to a morning that would otherwise feel dull.

Rein In Your Brain

If stressful thoughts flood in hot the moment your eyelids open, try to find some peace.

Write It All Out

Open a journal or the Notes app and let loose a stream of consciousness — something Feher swears by. “My brain is a jumbled mess of ‘all the things I need to do today,’ but this helps me get it all out on paper,” she says. Jot down to-do lists, goals for the day, things you’re worried about, and whatever else comes to mind. “The first time you sit down, you'll probably feel stupid,” she says. “But it’s not like Penguin Random House is banging down your door — nobody will ever see it.” Let yourself be messy and don’t judge yourself. The goal is to release your stress and give your brain some relief.

Sit In A Chair

Let the people on your FYP document their 5 a.m. runs and morning shed skin care routines. Instead, Anindita Bhaumik, LISCW, MSW, CCTP, the clinical director at Boston Evening Therapy Associates, recommends treating yourself to a little bit of nothing.

If you often wake up feeling scrambled, sit in a chair, take a deep breath, and let your mind wander — or go completely blank. She says it’s the perfect replacement for a more structured meditation, which can feel like yet another intimidating, tedious task.

“Remind your brain and your nervous system that you are a human being, not a machine,” she says. This might be the only moment in the day where you get to just be, so take full advantage.

Have A Main Character Moment

As you leave for the day, pause in your doorway and take a deep breath — something a character in your favorite novel would do, if only for dramatic effect. For you, it’s all about having a quick energy check.

According to @iamshaniakhan, a wellness content creator on TikTok, the brain treats doorways as transition points, almost like a nervous system reset. That means every time you leave the house, you get the opportunity to reset, shake off stress, and decide who you’re going to be for the rest of the day. It’s the simplest habit, yet it can have a big impact on the rest of your day.