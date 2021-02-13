It doesn't matter how long or short the relationship was, how it ended, or what happened between the two of you – break ups are never easy. Ending a relationship (or even a situationship) with someone can bring about all sorts of unpleasant emotions: sadness, anger, anxiety... And you never know which is coming next. With this in mind, it's always good to have some reliable movies, TV shows, and books on standby to help you through every stage of a break up.

Research into heartbreak found that, in order to get over an ex, you have to stop doing things that reinforce the feelings of love you once had for them. This include scrolling through their social media and looking at old pictures of the pair of you. In short, it’s good to have a distraction in the early days of a break up. And, boy, do we have a great list of distractions for you.

Below is a collection of ten pieces of pop culture for every break up mood. Whether you want cheering up, you're in need of a sobbing session, or you just want to forget about romance all together for a precious 30 minutes, keep reading to find out what you should be watching and reading right now.

For When You Need A Good Laugh... Derry Girls/Channel 4 Derry Girls Derry Girls is one of the most-loved British sitcoms – and for good reason. If you haven't watched it yet, there's no better time to start. It’s light-hearted, completely hysterical, and a tale of true friendship (even if they don’t always act like it). Watch it here.

For When You Need A Good Cry... Sony Pictures Classics Call Me By Your Name Sometimes you just need a good cry and that’s perfectly fine. Even more so when you've just broken up with someone. Call Me By Your Name is guaranteed to have you bawling. Trust me. Watch it here.

For When You Need Some Escapism... Netflix Fate: The Winx Saga For when you want to forget about your ex, dating, or anything to do with love, why not escape into a totally different reality? Fate: The Winx Saga follows the lives of five fairies who meet at Alfea, a magical school in another kingdom. It's cheesy and a little hammed up at times, but that's the fun of it.

For When You're Craving Trash TV... Channel 4 Married At First Sight Australia Trash TV is an amazing antidote to a broken heart and, honestly, it doesn't get any better than this. It's likely you've already heard about how truly outrageous Married At First Sight Australia is – now it's time to find out for yourself. Watch it here.

For When You're Super Horny... All We Know Of Pleasure Waterstones £12.99 See on Waterstones All We Know Of Pleasure If the sex with your ex was good, it's likely you're going to start feeling extra horny pretty soon after your break up. All We Know Of Pleasure is a collection of erotic poetry written exclusively by and for women. The works in this anthology span 75 years and include pieces from Maya Angelou, Adrienne Rich, Anne Sexton, Audre Lorde, and many more. (And, if that doesn't do it for you, why not settle in for another viewing of Bridgerton...?) Buy it here.

For When You've Lost Faith In Love... Netflix Been So Long If you're break up has made you give up on love all together, turn on Been So Long. This gorgeous modern day musical – starring Michaela Coel and Arinze Kene – takes viewers on some ups and downs but will ultimately help restore your faith in love. Watch it here.

For When You Want To Celebrate Friendship... Annapurna Pictures Booksmart Amy and Molly are waiting for their lives to begin. For them, this will happen once they reach university. However, the day before they go their separate ways, the two grade-A students decide it’s time to let off some steam. Watch it here & find more suggestions for films about female friendship here.

For When You Need A Bit Of Self-Care... Netflix Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat Forget your troubles and lose yourself in the wonderful world of Salt, Acid, Fat, Heat, a cooking show that celebrates flavour and the beauty of food. This one will definitely soothe your soul and maybe inspire you to try a few recipes yourself. Watch it here.

For When You Want A Reminder About How Fun Single Life Is... Netflix Girlfriends This iconic '00s sitcom starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones as four single best friends navigating life and love – with hilarious results. Although some of the storylines may make you never want to enter the dating pool again (remember the guy with the stuffed animal fetish in season one? *shiver*), it'll also remind you how fun it can be – and how many funny stories can come out of it. Watch it here

For When You Want To Feel Empowered... STX Entertainment Hustlers Has there ever been a more empowering combo than Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer? If you're feeling low, watch this movie. Immediately. Watch it here.

Contributions from Alice Broster.