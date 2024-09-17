The state of your inbox can say a lot about you, at least according to TikTok users. There’s a difference between the type of person whose email is chaotic and overflowing with unread messages, spam, newsletters, and reminders and those who have whittled their inbox down to a pristine zero — otherwise known as “inbox zero.”

Inbox zero is a straightforward concept — the goal is to keep your inbox close to zero messages at all times — but it isn’t easy to achieve, which makes it so aspirational. To get there, you’re supposed to develop a system that allows you to read and file your emails regularly. That way, instead of constantly wading through 10,485 unread messages, you get to enjoy the sight of a sparkly-clean inbox and revel in a glowing sense of accomplishment.

Inbox zero is an organizational habit, but it’s also a way of life. On TikTok, creator @theaudhdvirtualassistant, aka Hannah, shared tips for getting your inbox down to zero. In her comments, one person said, “I’m an inbox 0 girl. It’s the best thing I’ve ever introduced into my work life.” Another admitted they had over 8,000 unread emails, but said they’d love to get down to zero, too. It’s something that appeals to the organizers, the Virgos, and the hustlers of the world. Here’s how to get there.

How To Get To Inbox Zero

To get your inbox down to zero, Hannah recommended unsubscribing from newsletters and promotions that you no longer want, creating labels for your emails and filing them away, and then setting up filters that will automatically organize your incoming emails. This will automatically move a big chunk of your messages out of your line of sight.

You can also prioritize your daily emails by level of importance with a filing system and then schedule a time to look at them all. Think about setting aside 15 minutes three times a day to answer, delete, file, etc. By doing so, you won’t distract yourself by checking emails 100 times a day or getting caught up in a deleting spree.

Eventually, you’ll get to true zero, Hannah said — even if it takes a few weeks. From there, you can keep your inbox neat with regular maintenance and monthly resets.

On TikTok, creator @sheisapaigeturner said she was proud to achieve inbox zero. “If inbox zero were a person, I think it’d be me,” she said in a video. “My phone has not one notification on it. It’s clean and cleared out.”

While she noted that other people in her life are the type to have 105,500 unread emails in their inbox at all times, having even one unopened message in her inbox is enough to stress her out. “How do you leave so much up to chance?” she asked. “How do you live like that?”

It makes sense that inbox zero would appeal to those who can’t stand to have a single loose end in life, but it’s also achievable by the mildly chaotic. In another TikTok video, @lucy.cerezo cleared out over 16,000 emails in one swoop by moving them to an archive. In an instant, her inbox was technically at zero — even though nothing had been sorted. That’s certainly another way to tackle it, and it does give you a clean slate to deal with new emails as they come in.

Inbox zero is perhaps most appealing, though, to the Virgos and Capricorns of the world — or at least the folks who have that vibe. These are the organized corporate girlies like @gabbi.samadi who said it is “literally the best feeling” to get to inbox zero, especially right before the weekend.