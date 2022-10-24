Erewhon Market, the natural grocer beloved by residents of Los Angeles and beyond, is all about celeb smoothies. Following the launch of Hailey Bieber’s wildly popular Strawberry Glaze Smoothie is Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s own creation, aptly called the Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie.

Poosh, of course, is Kardashian Barker’s lifestyle website that covers everything from health and wellness to style and entertaining, all with the star’s personal flair. Her Erewhon smoothie happens to be right on brand with its roster of nutritious ingredients — these include the usual smoothie suspects like avocado, blueberry, and vanilla protein powder, but what makes the Poosh blend extra fun is the “potion” aspect of it all.

The smoothie features skin-friendly ingredients like hyaluronic acid, immune boosters like fulvic acid, and charcoal powder, which is said to bind with and help remove toxins from the body. Even better? The charcoal and fulvic acid turn the smoothie black and also (temporarily) stain your teeth, making this the perfect drink to get you in the mood for Halloween.

The Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie is available in Erewhon locations from Oct. 15 through Nov. 15, in case you’re nearby and want to give it a try. But you don’t have to live in Cali to taste it: Here are all the ingredients in the Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie so you can make your own version at home.

The Poosh Potion includes a mix of Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water, Harmless Harvest Vanilla Flavored Dairy-Free Cup Yogurt Alternative, MALK Almond Milk, Four Sigmatic Sweet Vanilla Protein Powder, BLK Fulvic Drops, NeoCell Hyaluronic Acid, Zuma Valley Coconut Cream, charcoal, avocado, blueberries, banana, and a squeeze of maple syrup. Once whirled together, you’ll get a thick, dark-colored smoothie that TikTok user @aezler says tastes like a blueberry and banana blend. Delish.