It makes sense that Hailey Bieber, the queen of all things glazed, has created a Strawberry Glaze Smoothie. The model is known for her glazed donut skin as well as the glossy glazed donut manicure trend that she started, so this matching “glazed” smoothie really just serves to round out her dewy aesthetic.

Bieber first introduced the frozen beverage to coincide with the launch of her beauty line, Rhode Skin, on June 15, but it has only been available at Erewhon Markets in Los Angeles for $17. Thankfully for everyone who doesn’t reside near one of the west coast’s wildly popular grocery market locations, the strawberry glaze smoothie has already racked up over 7 million views on TikTok — and the recipe has been blasted all over the internet. People love it not only because it’s created by Bieber — and because it looks delicious — but because it’s made with skin-boosting ingredients that are meant to make your complexion glow from within.

At Erewhon, the smoothie is made with MALK almond milk, NeoCell hyaluronic acid, Harry’s Berries strawberries, dates, avocado, maple syrup, Vital Proteins vanilla collagen, vanilla stevia, Erewohn sea moss, Zuma Valley coconut cream, and “housemade strawberry glaze.” That’s why it adds up to a casual $17. You don’t really need those specific brands to recreate it at home, though. Just gather up a few fresh ingredients, some collagen, and give it all a whirl in your blender — then cheers to glowy skin (or, at the very least, a yummy drink).

How To Make The Strawberry Glaze Smoothie

According to this recipe from @vitalproteins, you can make a quick version of the smoothie using one cup of frozen strawberries followed by two dates, a fourth cup of avocado, one tablespoon of maple syrup, and two scoops of the brand’s vanilla-flavored protein powder. Blend it up and take it with you as you traipse around town in bike shorts and an oversized sweatshirt.

Or try this recipe from @glowwithava which includes strawberries (that she got for a dollar!), Chinese jujube dates, her “Jell-O skin potion” that contains hyaluronic acid and sea moss gel, date syrup, coconut milk, half an avocado, and a splash of Trader Joe’s coconut cream. To create the “strawberry glaze” effect on the inside of the glass, remember to decorate with a splash of syrup. Delish.