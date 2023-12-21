Throughout 2023, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has shared dozens of pregnancy snapshots as she awaited her fourth child (and her first with husband Travis Barker). The big day arrived on November 1, which the couple announced as the birth date of their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

While the family has been lying low ever since, Kardashian Barker just took to her Instagram stories to reveal her post-baby fitness game, which features TikTok’s most popular workout trend. That’s right: It’s none other than the 12/3/30.

Kourtney Is Doing The 12/3/30 Postpartum

At seven weeks postpartum, Kardashian Barker has decided it’s time to ease back to her regularly scheduled workouts — but, rather than her typical weight training and Pilates, she’s opting for the low-impact treadmill routine.

On Instagram, the mom of four shared a video of herself walking up a steep incline with the caption, “7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 [mph,] 12.0 incline.”

Kardashian Barker panned to the settings on the treadmill to show the speed and the incline — and sure enough, it was the 12/3/30 numbers.

Even though this workout is sweat-inducing, she went on to say that she’s taking it easy overall. “No rush, no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race.”

The 12/3/30 Is As Popular As Ever

Fitness influencer Lauren Giraldo shared her 12/3/30 workout way back in 2021, where it immediately took off on TikTok — and has since gained over 341 million views. In 2023, it’s still as popular as ever.

Kardashian Barker isn’t the only A-lister to add the incline routine to her workout regimen. In November, Hilary Duff told Women’s Health that she’s a big fan as well — though Duff has added a weighted vest to make her walk even more challenging.