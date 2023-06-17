Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy at her husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 concert in the best way. During Barker’s June 16 show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, the reality star held up a sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant” which caught the band’s attention. Barker appears surprised in the video, as his bandmates shout “someone’s having a baby!” Upon realizing who was holding the sign, Barker rushes to his wife to embrace her in the crowd.

Kardashian’s announcement was a subtle yet clever callback to the band’s hit song “All The Small Things” music video, where a fan held up a sign with the same message. The couple posted a joint Instagram of the video announcing their news in the early hours of June 17.

Kardashian shares three children — sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope — with her ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, is the father to daughter Alabama and son Landon, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. This will be the Poosh founder and drummer’s first child together.

The reality star has been open about her IVF journey in the past and had been going through treatment since 2021, according to PEOPLE. “Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically,” she said in a confessional from Season 2 of The Kardashians in 2022. “Everyone always comments in every photo that I’m pregnant, and obviously we wish that, but if it’s in God’s plan, then it is.”

During the process, she’s been grateful for Barker’s support. “Having a partner who’s so supportive of me and always complimenting me no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes, actually to the point where I love the changes now,” she added.

As fans may recall, during a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker revealed that they were done with IVF. “We are officially done with IVF,” Kourtney admitted in a confessional during the May 25 episode. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

More to come...