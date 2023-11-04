Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Welcome First Child Together

The next rock star has arrived. Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly welcomed her fourth child, and first with husband Travis Barker, whom she married in May 2022. The reality star and Blink-182 drummer have yet to officially announce the arrival of their newborn son, but sources confirmed his birth to People on Nov. 4. His name has not yet been revealed.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June by holding up a sign in the audience saying “Travis I’m Pregnant,” which was a subtle yet clever nod to the band’s 1999 “All The Small Things” music video.

Over a week later, they revealed they were having a son with a gender reveal inspired by his dad on Instagram. “Little drummer boy coming soon,” she wrote.

In September, Blink-182 postponed three European tour dates, stating that Barker had to rush home to Los Angeles for an “urgent family matter.” Days later, Kardashian revealed on Instagram that she had to undergo urgent fetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote, captioning a photo of her holding Barker’s tattooed hand in a hospital bed.

While Baby Barker is the couple’s first child together, he marks Kardashian’s fourth child, as she shares 13-year-old son Mason, 11-year-old daughter Penelope, and 8-year-old son Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

This also marks Barker’s third child, sharing 19-year-old son Landon and 17-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

More details to come...