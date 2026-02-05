Nothing’s better than hosting a party for your friends. Whether you watch a movie, order pizza, sit around and gossip, or all of the above, it feels great to gather a bunch of besties so you can eat, drink, and be merry.

The only thing that could possibly make it better? A theme. On TikTok, themed parties are taking over, and the latest one to go viral is a “learning party.” Creator @anniemeichang recently attended one hosted by a friend, and showed just how fun they can be.

At this learning party, each guest was asked to show up with something to teach the group. The host even laid out notebooks and pens so everyone could take notes — a simple touch that made it feel like class was truly in session. Of course, there were snacks and various drinks too.

The friends all brought the items needed to teach a certain skill, whether it was craft supplies or a slideshow, and then took turns explaining their topic in detail. In her comments, someone said, “The adults yearn for school.” Another wrote, “YES. THIS. I’m trying to plan monthly intentional parties with my friends and this is what I needed to see!!” Want to host a learning party? Here’s what to know.

Adults Yearn For School

In 2025, creator @victreeon showed off their friend group’s second annual PowerPoint party, which asked everyone to make a slideshow to present on a topic they love. There were themes like “Why You Should Watch Vampire Diaries” and “The Philosophy of ‘I’m Just A Little Guy,’” and everyone got really into it.

A learning party is super similar, but a little more hands-on. Instead of focusing only on PowerPoints, you can also bring the gear needed to learn a new talent or skill. At the party @anniemeichang went to, one friend taught the group how to make extra dirty martinis. There was a bar cart, ice, glasses, and a secret ingredient: caper juice.

The next friend taught everyone how to attend an Indian wedding, which included a slideshow followed by a demonstration of a few key dance moves. Everyone stood in a circle and gave it a try.

Another friend presented on local birds while everyone enjoyed a few snacks on the couch, and then the host stepped in with another slideshow explaining why French people love cabbage, as evidenced by the ubiquitous use of the word “cabbage” in their language and idioms. All the while, everyone jotted notes.

The group then moved back into the kitchen to learn how to pipe icing onto cookies, courtesy of a friend who bakes as a side hustle. And then they ended the night by making paper star decorations. It seemed like the perfect mix of things to learn, do, and see. “This was so fun,” Annie said. “We all learned a lot and made some new friends, too. Ten out of ten.”

How To Host A Learning Party

Learning parties are not only the perfect way to gather people together, but they also allow your friends to show off their hidden talents, secret skills, and all the things they’re passionate about — like the French language or local birds.

To host one of your own, invite a few people over and ask them all to come prepared with a quick lesson to teach. For ideas, you can think about what you do in your spare time. Do you have a hobby? Maybe you can teach the group how to make origami frogs or friendship bracelets.

This is also the perfect moment for your most passionate pals to vent about something that’s been annoying them — like the proper use of the word “whenever” — or nerd out on a favorite topic. Is there something they’ve been researching lately? Cue the slideshow about linguistics and accents or Scottish castles.

As the host, all you have to do is set out drinks and snacks and facilitate the timing. Everyone else will bring their supplies, whether it’s construction paper, tape, yarn, etc. If someone is coming in hot with a PowerPoint, make sure you have a screen ready. And depending on the size of your group, give everyone 10 to 30 minutes to teach a new skill.

The notebooks are also a nice touch. Since this is a learning party, it makes sense to hand out school supplies, like paper, pens, erasers, etc. The goal is to create a cute academic setting where everyone can hang out and learn something new.