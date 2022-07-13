Fitness

11 Leg Calisthenics Exercises Trainers Love

No equipment required.

A roundup of leg calisthenics exercises to try for lower body strength.
By Carolyn Steber

Calisthenics is a great way to work the legs. These simple bodyweight moves can be done anywhere — without equipment — to build strength, enhance flexibility, and improve agility, says Pure Barre’s Michelle Ditto. Here, experts share 11 leg calisthenics exercises they love.

Power Skips

Planet Fitness manager Theodore Savage suggests these in order to work quads, hamstrings, and calves.

- Staggered stance, left foot back.

- Drive left knee up to chest, swing right arm up.

- Land gently in the start position.

- Repeat for 60 seconds, 3 sets per side.

