Believe it or not, you really can create an entire workout using TikTok videos, especially with all the routines out there that target specific areas of the body. Videos with the hashtag #legchallenge, for instance, have almost 110 million views. And then there’s #legday, with over 7 billion.

While there are definitely some silly and completely unrelated videos mixed in — this is TikTok, after all — these are the best hashtags to scroll through for workouts ideas that target your leg muscles, whether you want to zero in on your calves, hamstrings, quads, glutes — or all of the above. And yes, you’ll see lots of fun leg challenges in there, too.

According to certified strength coach Shelby Stover, CSCS, leg workouts have become so popular on TikTok because they’re quick, set to catchy tunes, and can often be done without any equipment. (That’s right, no seated leg press needed!) Stover also says they’re high volume, meaning they squeeze a lot of work into a short amount of time, and fast-paced, so you’re done before you know it.

As with any type of workout, Stover says you’ll see the best results if you do leg exercises two to three times a week. She recommends starting slow and gradually progressing to longer workouts as you build strength. Read on below for some of the most fun — and grueling — leg challenges on TikTok, to help get you started.

1. Curtsey Lunge Challenge

This energizing leg challenge, from @myhealthybaker, starts off with a series of curtsey lunges to work your hips, quads, and glutes. Do them for five seconds, then move onto two cross jumping jacks followed by a standing toe touch with each leg.

Next, run in place for a few seconds as the song builds momentum before dropping down into a squat. As you hold the squat, jump your legs in and out, touching the ground between each rep. This will not only work your glutes and quads, it’ll also give your a burst of cardio.

Finish by alternating stepping your left leg then your right leg forward while you continue to hold a squat. Over 200,000 people have liked this challenge, so it’s definitely worth a try.

2. Running Challenge

Here’s a fun one demonstrated by @tmeshapitner. All you have to do is run in place, Zumba-style, as you try to keep your feet in time with the music as it speeds up. The challenge lasts less than a minute, but you’ll definitely feel the burn in your calf muscles.

3. Low Challenge

The certified coaches at @fitqueens.nation post all sorts of fun leg day challenges, including this one that has you stay low the entire time. While holding a squat, you’ll step forward then back with your left leg, then forward and back with your right leg. The series of jumps that come afterward all effectively work your glutes and thighs.

4. Kneeling Squat Challenge

This challenge from @fraferragni uses jump lunges to work the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves. It also has you lower down into a kneeling squat one leg at a time — a move that targets the quads, hip flexors, abductors, and hamstrings.

5. Resistance Band Challenge

Here’s another one from the sisters @myhealthybaker. To take on the challenge, place a looped resistance band around your thighs, just above the knees, then follow along as they guide you through a series of leg lifts, squats, and lunges. They recommend doing four sets of 12 reps each for a full leg workout.

6. Pulsing Squat Challenge

Want to really feel the burn? Then try this viral workout from @thehartesisters, which has over 90,000 likes. (One commenter even said “My quads are burning just watching this.”) You’ll start with pulsing squats before building up to even more challenging moves. Repeat the video a couple of times, if you dare.

7. Squat Challenge

While this workout from @eastersundai looks easy at first, give it two seconds before your legs start to shake. To try it, step wide and lower down into a sumo squat with your toes angled slightly out.

Next, lift your heels one at a time to the beat, starting with the right heel and then moving to the left. Sumo squats work the hamstrings, hip flexors, glutes, and quads. Add it to your fave TikTok videos to return to again and again on leg day.