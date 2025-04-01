The German Act Of “Lüften” Will Work Wonders On Your Morning Routine

Think about what you do when you first wake up. You likely turn off your alarm, throw back your blankets, and immediately go to the bathroom and brush your teeth. If you’re trying to perfect your morning routine, you might also down a glass of water, do a few stretches, or complete your morning pages. This is a solid start to any day, but it could be made even better if you opened your windows.

In Germany, many people practice “lüften,” a verb that literally means “to ventilate.” Instead of breathing the same stale air morning, noon, and night, many Germans make a point of opening their windows and airing out their homes. This is common in the colder months — a time when you might not think to open a window — but it’s also something they do every day, and sometimes even multiple times a day.

On TikTok, creator @wellness.with.addy says she practices lüften rain or shine, noting how it makes her feel better — and the idea is catching on. Creator @kelsey_jordan, an American living in Germany, says she compulsively “lüftens” now by opening windows and doors throughout the day.

In her comments, many people talked about how they lüften, too. One said, “I luften day/night in every weather freezing/rain/snow.” Another said, “I didn’t know this had a name, but I like it.” It feels especially refreshing in the morning when your bedroom might be stuffy, but that isn’t the only reason to give it a try. Here, experts weigh in on the benefits of lüften, from reducing anxiety to helping you get better sleep.

The Benefits Of Lüften

One of the biggest perks of lüften is how it can boost your mood. According to Cheryl Groskopf, LMFT, LPCC, a therapist based in Los Angeles, opening a window is a simple way to regulate your nervous system.

“Most people don’t realize that’s why they’re doing it,” she tells Bustle. “Stale air can mirror how we feel when we’re anxious or emotionally stuck: trapped, disconnected, shut down. Fresh air gives the body something new to respond to. It signals movement, aliveness, safety.”

If you’re feeling groggy in the morning, checked out in the afternoon, or anxious in the evening, sensory input like a breeze or a change in air temperature can help bring you back into your body and the present moment, she says.

Adding lüften to your routine is an easy way to practice mindfulness, too. “The simple act of opening a window and experiencing the immediate change in your surroundings naturally encourages you to be present,” she says. Imagine doing your morning pages by an open window. Perfection.

It can also help boost your mood. “Fresh air increases oxygen levels, and that directly supports the production of serotonin — one of the brain chemicals that helps regulate mood,” she says. “So no, you're not imagining it when you feel a little lighter or clearer after cracking a window!”

Another perk — and this one is the most popular in Germany — is the way lüften helps remove humidity, stale air, odor, and pollutants from your home. Even if your building has a ventilation system, it’s still helpful to crack your windows for 10 to 20 minutes to let fresh air flow, especially after sleeping (and sweating) all night.

Dr. Emma Lin, a sleep and lung specialist, confirms that the air you breathe indoors is full of dust, germs, and allergens, and it can lead to coughs and sleep issues, like snoring. This is why it’s so important to let a breeze blow.

“Venting also stops excess humidity from accumulating, which stops things like mold from growing,” she tells Bustle. “I’ve had numerous patients breathe easier simply by making this one change.” All that just from cracking a window? Sounds like you need to add it to your morning routine.

Sources:

Cheryl Groskopf, LMFT, LPCC, therapist in Los Angeles

Dr. Emma Lin, a sleep expert