Fitness

9 Medicine Ball Workouts That'll Strengthen Your Entire Body

How to use the multitasking fitness tool.

Trainers share their go-to medicine ball workouts for your strength training routine.
SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images
By Carolyn Steber

FatCamera/E+/Getty Images

A medicine ball workout doesn’t have to mean endless oblique twists. As trainer Jessica Mazzucco says, you can use the weighted ball in staple exercises like squats, push-ups, planks — and fun "slams" — to strengthen the entire body. Here, 9 trainer-approved routines to try.

Israel Sebastian/Moment/Getty Images

Mazzucco’s Circuit

Train your glutes, legs, core, and shoulders with these moves:

- Squat down then thrust the ball up, stretching arms overhead.

- Lunge forward, twist to side with ball at chest.

- Do deadlifts balancing on one leg, with ball in front of you.

3 sets of 10 reps.

Tap