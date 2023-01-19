Breaking Down Miley Cyrus' Full "Flowers" Workout Routine

Fitness
Buy yourself flowers, write your name in the sand, and get your sweat on.
Even though life can seem bleak after a breakup, Miley Cyrus’ new song “Flowers” is a great reminder that you can still buy yourself flowers, write your name in the sand, talk to yourself for hours — and commit to a grueling workout routine.
The catchy breakup song, which has over 57 million views on YouTube, features Cyrus dancing around in what’s rumored to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s suit. It also happens to reveal Cyrus’ workout routine, which looks extremely impressive.