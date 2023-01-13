Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good

Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.

The first verse reflects on a love story that was once “gold,” with a nod to her Malibu house that burned down in the 2018 Woolsey fires, making it clear that she’s referring to her relationship with Hemsworth. “We were right ’til we weren’t,” she sings. “Built a home and watched it burn.” Cyrus begins to mourn leaving him in the pre-chorus, claiming “I didn’t wanna leave you,” before fully realizing her true independence in the defiant chorus. “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in sand,” she sings. “Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing, I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

The music video shows Cyrus in the same mode of self-care and confidence, as she goes from trudging on the street in despair to strutting in her driveway and stripping down to her bathing suit for a day of yoga, swimming, and dancing underneath helicopter lights. Her 2013 video for “We Can’t Stop” depicted a 21-year-old Cyrus at the wildest party anyone could imagine, while her 2019 video for “Slide Away” shows her disillusioned with everything around her at the house party. In “Flowers,” she throws a party for one at home, and she’s happier than ever dancing alone.

Many fans think that “Flowers” interpolates Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man,” which he wrote for his ex-girlfriend Jessica Caban. Though Mars is not officially credited as a sample, the chorus strikes a similar tone to the 2014 ballad, in which he wishes that he“bought you flowers, and held your hand.” On “Flowers,” Cyrus flips those regrets on their head and does those exact things for herself, reiterating that a man isn’t necessary to achieve happiness.

“Flowers” is just the first taste of Cyrus’ new album Endless Summer Vacation, which is described as a “love letter” to her adopted home of Los Angeles. The singer will reunite with Bangerz collaborator Mike WiLL Made-It on the album, which will also feature production from Greg Kurstin and Harry Styles producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, who helmed “Flowers.”

A description of the album from her team states that Cyrus’ new music reflects “the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” meaning her focus on self-love and assurance will surely carry over to the new album.

Read the full “Flowers” lyrics below:

We were good, we were gold

Kind of dream that can’t be sold

We were right ‘til we weren’t

Built a home and watched it burn

I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie

Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Paint my nails, cherry red

Match the roses that you left

No remorse, no regret

I forgive every word you said

I didn’t wanna leave you, baby, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours, yeah

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I

I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours (Yeah)

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than

Yeah, I can love me better than you can, uh

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Than you can)

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I