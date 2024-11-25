Here’s Your Tarot Reading For Monday, November 25

While it might be sweater weather outside — and a Monday, no less — there’s no need to feel dreary. According to The Sun tarot card, there will be a bright optimism in the air today that’ll have you walking to work with a spring in your step, even before you’ve had coffee.

The Sun is a major arcana card that represents happiness, vitality, confidence, and success, and there truly couldn’t be a better way to kick off your week. The card’s artwork shows the celestial body beaming down as a happy child rides a triumphant horse, which is why it also signifies wins and good things to come.

As the day goes on, it’ll seem like everything is magically going your way. Your outfit will attract compliments like magnets, you’ll get the last everything bagel at the deli, and you’ll somehow find all the perfect things to say whether you’re chatting with a coworker, a customer, or the cute barista at the cafe.

The Sun encourages you to own this powerful confidence, even if you have to fake it ‘til you make it. Your energy will create a ripple effect that carries you through the whole day, and it’ll have a positive impact on everyone you encounter, too. Expect to feel extra special when friends — and maybe even a Hinge match or two — vie for your sparkly attention.

Traditionally, The Sun reminds you to appreciate where you are right now, but it also has a way of shining a light on where you need to go next. Keep an eye out today for small hints from the universe that could be interpreted as a sign, whether it’s a nudge towards a certain interest or hobby, or an intriguing job prospect. If you feel the urge to sign up for a class or make a new connection, ride that wave of motivation and see where it takes you.

There are also ways to bask in the energy of The Sun even if your day turns out to be average. To feel its proverbial warmth and radiance, all you have to do is snag a few moments of self-care, whether you take a long lunch, treat yourself to a few extra episodes of your go-to show, or literally stand outside in the daylight to soak up the rays.