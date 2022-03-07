The 4 Most Confident Zodiac Signs, According to An Astrologer

You’re likely aware of how your birth chart can reveal a lot about your personality and hidden motivations, especially if you rely on astrology to help you navigate the world around you. Using your celestial profile to uncover your strengths is a great way to get to know yourself on a deeper level. Are you more of a wallflower or do you crave the spotlight? Do you shy away from confrontation or do you relish the chance to take care of business? If you lean towards the latter two answers, there’s a good chance you’re one of the most confident zodiac signs.

Your sun sign is a great starting off point to determining your level of confidence. That’s because this placement represents your core identity, self-expression, and how you see the world. While every zodiac sign embodies self-assurance in their own way, those with a sun sign belonging to a fire element typically embody confidence more conspicuously. Fire signs are notorious for being ambitious, direct, and undeterred by the opinions of others.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is also a great indicator of confidence. How you process information and express yourself is governed by this planet, so knowing the qualities of your Mercury placement can help you determine how secure you are with yourself. If your Mercury sign is self-assured Leo, for example, you’ll likely have no problem addressing your needs or holding your head up in the face of adversity.

Another way to tell if you’re astrologically confident is by looking at your Mars sign. Mars is a malefic planet that rules your impulses and sensuality — so if you’re looking to see how assertive you are in the bedroom, for instance, understanding how your Mars sign behaves in this context is a clear tell. If your Mars sign is, say, sensual Scorpio, not only are you likely an extremely passionate lover, but you have no issue taking charge when it comes to career, friendships, and relationships, too. That’s because Mars also represents how you assert yourself in all areas of life.

Astrologer Ryan Marquardt also looks for connections between someone’s Sun sign, Moon sign, or rising sign to discern a person’s self-assurance. “If any of these three points are making positive connections with each other, that usually indicates someone who has a confident nature.”

If you prefer all eyes on you while you show off your assets, then you’re probably recognized by your brazen belief in yourself. Read on to find out if you’re one of the most confident zodiac signs.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the leader of the zodiac, Aries, you have a sense of self-importance that manifests in your mindset and attitude. You’re a trendsetting fire sign, so you’re not afraid to stand out from a crowd, invent something new, and break the mold. You’re secure in yourself and aren’t shy about letting others know it. “Aries is the ultimate sign of confidence. It's born into this world with the will to simply survive, and survival requires a high level of confidence,” says Marquardt. “Mars, its ruling planet, is a warrior. Many athletes, politicians, entrepreneurs, and natural-born leaders have Mars in Aries. Success in any of these fields takes a healthy level of competition, and Mars gives Aries the stimulation it needs to boldly pursue anything it desires.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leo, your confidence is one of your most famous trademarks. Not only are you a fearless fire sign, but you’re also ruled by the sun itself, and as a result, see yourself as a source of light and life for those around you. Plus, you have the optimistic attitude to back it up. “Without the sun, nothing in the solar system would be alive. That's the heat Leo brings with its confidence,” says Marquardt. “It's an undeniable force that benefits everyone. The sun is also a planet of vitality, conviction, and creative intelligence, which gives Leo its ability to stand firm in the limelight.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpio, you move through life with a sense of security, knowing you have a poisonous stinger to protect you at any given moment. In traditional astrology, you share Mars as a planetary ruler with Aries, so naturally, you have an unrivaled boldness that allows you to remain poised and unfazed by adversity that may come your way. “With Mars as its [traditional planetary] ruler, Scorpio is the most strategic and persuasive sign of the Zodiac. Mars' warrior energy is infused in every underlying motive Scorpio has,” explains Marquardt. “But Scorpio is a fixed water sign, which means it's the only water sign that has a structure surrounding its emotions. When water is directed by boundaries, it becomes channeled into powerful energy.”