Whether you’ve had an unfaithful partner, or simply love the drama that comes along with a story of betrayal, watching movies about cheating in relationships might be in your future. In the history of cinematic works about sordid affairs of the heart or the more lustful kind, there exists an incredibly wide range of genres and moods. It all depends on what applies to you.

You may be looking to fuel your post-breakup rage, snuggle up to a subtle (or not so subtle) warning message for your significant other about what might happen if they decide to go rogue on your relationship, or just get your mind off of things and enjoy a solid 90 minutes of wild drama other than your own. If you and your squad are comforting a friend who just became a victim of cheating, you’ll probably want to zone out with a light watch featuring a classic happy ending. Although, when you’re the aforementioned victim, you might be looking for more of a satisfying revenge story.

Even if you have an idea in mind for your movie night, here are great recs on deck for your viewing pleasure. Below, you’ll find nine top picks for movies about cheating in relationships.

1 John Tucker Must Die (2006) It would be remiss to not mention this classic romantic-revenge-teen comedy. John Tucker Must Die stars Jesse Metcalfe as John Tucker, a suave high school basketball star who happens to be secretly dating three girls from different cliques at school — unbeknownst to them. Hilarious chaos ensues when the trio discovers his ruse and plot to ruin his life as revenge, using the new girl Kate (Brittany Snow). This is a great option to get a hit of nostalgia and some very ‘00s comedic relief. Watch now on Amazon Prime

2 A Marriage Story (2019) If you’re in the mood for some heartbreak and a never-ending cry session, A Marriage Story might be a good choice. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, the 6-time Academy Award-nominated drama follows director Charlie (Driver) and actor Nicole (Johansson) on their bicoastal divorce. The film masterfully tackles the messy and difficult unraveling of a marriage, infidelity, and the consequences those have on the family unit. Watch now on Netflix

3 The Last Five Years (2014) Like musicals? The Last Five Years is a movie adaptation of Tony-award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown’s stage musical of the same name, and it’s packed with beautiful music (and beautiful people, namely Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan). Opening with arguably the most heart-shattering number of the entire film version, The Last Five Years follows just that — the last five years in the lives of couple Kathy (Kendrick) and Jamie (Jordan), and the rise and fall of their relationship thanks to Jamie’s affair with his successful career … oh, and another woman. Kendrick and Jordan’s gorgeous voices will serenade you along this tumultuous journey, so The Last Five Years is a great film for anyone looking to add some emotional show tunes to their playlist. Watch now HBO Max

4 It’s Complicated (2009) “Complicated” is an incredibly fitting word for this charming romantic comedy. When Jane (Meryl Streep) falls into an unplanned affair with her now-remarried ex-husband Jake (Alec Baldwin), she finds herself in a love triangle of sorts between Jake and the handsome architect hired to remodel her kitchen (Steve Martin). If you’re looking for a more light-hearted and mature angle on infidelity, look no further. Watch now on Peacock

5 Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005) A hilarious gender-bent grandmother character, some violence, a dramatic divorce, and casual destruction of property all move Diary Of A Mad Black Woman way past a movie simply about cheating. The emotional rollercoaster of a plot is led by actors Kimberly Elise as Helen and Steve Harris as Charles, depicting their heart-wrenching and dangerous divorce. When Elise turns to her grandmother Madea (Tyler Perry) for help, everything from house arrest to paralysis follows suit; don’t be deterred, however, because the film tells this story with comedic undertones about faith, family, and love. If you need a solid laugh along with an empowering storyline about moving on from heartbreak, this may be the one for you. Watch now on HBO Max

6 The Other Woman (2014) Like John Tucker, suave Mark King (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has three unknowing women, including Cameron Diaz’s character Carly Whitten, wrapped around his fully-married finger. Less hormonal teen chaos and more grown-up tale of scorned women supporting scorned women, The Other Woman is a feel-good comedy about cheating in relationships and how the experience can bring people together. Watch it with your friends, especially if someone needs to be reminded to lean on friends for support after a breakup. Watch now on Hulu

7 Gone Girl (2014) Twists and turns abound in the mystery thriller Gone Girl. Starring Ben Affleck as struggling writer Nick Dunne and Rosamund Pike as his gorgeous yet troubled wife Amy, the Critic’s Choice winning film artfully unravels as details are slowly revealed about Amy’s sudden disappearance. Also featuring actor Neil Patrick Harris, the star-studded cast tells a foreboding story about not only extramarital affairs but crippling affairs of the heart and mind. Gone Girl is a great choice if you’re into thrillers with a slow burn kind of satisfaction. Watch now on Hulu

8 The Voyeurs (2021) The Voyeurs is an erotic thriller that is, at times, somewhat thrilling … but definitely always erotic. Sydney Sweeney is peppy Pippa, a young woman in Montreal going through the exciting process of moving in with her boyfriend Thomas (Justice Smith). Once they start getting settled into their (unrealistically) chic loft, they discover that the neighbors directly across from their apartment also have massive windows — through which Pippa and Thomas begin watching their every move. What follows can only be described as a sexual spiral of obsession and deceit. It’s perfect for anyone who needs a little bit of darkness to get in the mood. Watch now on Amazon Prime