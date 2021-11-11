Shutterstock
Nothing works the core quite like Pilates ab exercises. According to Pilates instructor Paula Present, they’re beneficial because each move is meant to be done slowly and with control, which really fires up your core muscles. Here, instructors share their go-to moves.
Pro Gia Calhoun says this ignites your entire core.
- On your back, raise legs, bend knees, shins parallel to floor.
- Extend arms out a few inches off floor.
- Inhale for 5, out for 5, pumping arms up and down with control.
- Keep shoulders, neck relaxed.
Repeat 100x.