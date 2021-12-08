Fitness
No equipment necessary.
LumiNola/E+/Getty Images
Pilates is a great way to strengthen lower body muscles without adding stiffness, says instructor Ashley Patten. The reason? It focuses on eccentric exercises that stretch and lengthen muscles during each move. Here, instructors share their fave Pilates leg exercises.
BJI / Lane Oatey/blue jean images/Getty Images
Lia Bartha likes this move to work the quads and hip flexors.
- Lie on side, rest head on bottom arm, bottom leg slightly bent.
- Extend top leg parallel to floor.
- Swoop top leg forward, circle it back.
Do 10-15 circles in each direction. Switch legs.