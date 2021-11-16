Fitness

9 Reasons To Try Power Yoga

Meet the more fast-paced vinyasa.

Trainers share the power yoga benefits to know about.
By Carolyn Steber

While some types of yoga classes are slow and relaxed, power yoga is all about momentum, says certified instructor Kira Sloane. In this practice, you quickly transition from one deep stretch to the next — without any breaks. Here, the power yoga benefits to know about.

More Strength

Power yoga classes tend to feature lots of tough poses that challenge your body strength — think planks, side planks, push-ups, and lunges, says certified yoga teacher Mimi Ghandour. Flow through these moves often enough, and you will get stronger.

