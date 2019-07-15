Shopping

Prime Day’s 3 Best DNA Test Deals Today, Including 50% Off 23andMe

By Brandi Neal
If you're curious about your ancestry, there are a lot of choices when it comes to at-home DNA testing kits. But these tests can be expensive, especially for versions that test for both health and ancestry. These DNA testing kits on sale for Amazon Prime Day can make great presents for family or friends, or even help you figure out more about what's going on behind the scenes, genetically speaking.

The best DNA testing kit for you depends on what kind of information you're after. There are versions that solely focus on telling you what region of the world your ancestors come from — though, as you’ll discover after doing them, many of these regions have different names or borders than they did when your ancestors lived there. There’s also health-focused DNA tests that can check for genetic mutations, like the BRCA gene mutation or certain food intolerances. (For these ones, you’ll want to confirm the results with testing done at your doctor’s office.) There’s even DNA tests to find out your dog or cat’s breed, if you don’t know.

Of course, these kits can raise questions about privacy, since you’re turning over genetic info to a third party, so make sure you read the privacy policy of any DNA test kit you buy thoroughly. But if you’ve been wanting to see if you’re 100% that b*tch or not, taking advantage of Prime Day deals on DNA testing kits is a great find out on the cheap.

Here are DNA testing kits on sale for Prime Day.

AncestryDNA
Ancestry DNA testing
AncestryDNA is one of the most popular DNA testing kits. If you're into genealogy, Ancestry can help you build a family tree. It claims to have the world's largest collection of online records so you can trace your family's history via countries and geographical regions. You can also find other relatives who are in the Ancestry database. The catch with this DNA test is that you have to sign up for a monthly membership to use some of the features — it's $79.95 for three months. So while this test is cheaper than others, it might cost you more in the long run.

23andMe
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test
23andMe has a few different versions, but their health and ancestry option is their most comprehensive kit. It tests for ancestry, genetic health risks, and genetic variant carrier status. Use of the DNA relatives tool comes free with the purchase of your kit, so you can connect to other people related to you who are also in the 23andMe database.

Basepaws