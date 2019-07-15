Prime Day’s 3 Best DNA Test Deals Today, Including 50% Off 23andMe

If you're curious about your ancestry, there are a lot of choices when it comes to at-home DNA testing kits. But these tests can be expensive, especially for versions that test for both health and ancestry. These DNA testing kits on sale for Amazon Prime Day can make great presents for family or friends, or even help you figure out more about what's going on behind the scenes, genetically speaking.

The best DNA testing kit for you depends on what kind of information you're after. There are versions that solely focus on telling you what region of the world your ancestors come from — though, as you’ll discover after doing them, many of these regions have different names or borders than they did when your ancestors lived there. There’s also health-focused DNA tests that can check for genetic mutations, like the BRCA gene mutation or certain food intolerances. (For these ones, you’ll want to confirm the results with testing done at your doctor’s office.) There’s even DNA tests to find out your dog or cat’s breed, if you don’t know.

Of course, these kits can raise questions about privacy, since you’re turning over genetic info to a third party, so make sure you read the privacy policy of any DNA test kit you buy thoroughly. But if you’ve been wanting to see if you’re 100% that b*tch or not, taking advantage of Prime Day deals on DNA testing kits is a great find out on the cheap.

Here are DNA testing kits on sale for Prime Day.

