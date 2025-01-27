TikTokers Are Using “Punch Cards” To Track Their Dates, Hobbies, & More

It’s one of life’s simple pleasures to buy a number of products and then qualify to get the next one free. Many people use punch cards at cafes where it scores them a free latte or at ice cream shops where they’ll get a bonus scoop, but on TikTok people are using punch cards to reach their goals.

The “punch card” trend is quickly growing on the app, where you’ll see adorable videos featuring motivational punch card projects. While you can always make a card on your own, it’s extra fun — and even more inspiring — if you get together and make them with friends. On Jan. 23, creator @emiliamariehome offered a glimpse into the “punch party” she hosted, and it’s gone viral with over 1.5 million views.

To get ready for the party, she set out watercolor paper, art supplies, and plenty of snacks, and then let everyone have at it. Each person chose a goal they wanted to work towards and the treat they’d receive when they finished punching all the holes on their card. “I love how there’s a focus on rewarding ourselves for our hard work,” she said in her video. “We had punch cards tracking everything from dating to reading, and I loved seeing how each one of them turned out.”

In her comments, one person said, “I feel like this might actually make me more motivated than a tracking app” while another wrote, “This is such a fun spin on a goal setting night!” Here’s what to know.

The Benefits Of Punch Cards

According to therapist Victoria Smith, LCSW, this is a creative spin on goal setting — and it really could help keep you motivated. “Instead of simply crossing a task or accomplishment off a list, the punch card method is more tactile — and people may find the action of ‘punching’ more satisfying and more rewarding,” she tells Bustle. (Using a stamp could also be fun.)

It’s a nice change from habit-tracking apps, too, which you might forget to update, and it also feels more personal since you make and decorate the card yourself. But what sets this goal-setting method apart is how it breaks daunting tasks into bite-sized chunks. “People often feel indecisiveness and dread when trying to figure out where to start with a big task or goal, but the punch card method breaks it down into manageable steps,” says Smith. “It’s effective because seeing one’s progress can help boost motivation.”

This might also be the ticket to developing a new habit. Instead of saying you want to take better care of your skin, for example, you could create a punch card that you stamp every time you complete your routine. The reward at the end could be a fancy new serum. Want to make one of your own punch card? Here’s how to get started.

Choosing Your Goal

The beauty of the punch card is that it can be used for so many different types of goals. In @emiliamariehome’s TikTok, one of her friends used their card as motivation to take four photography courses. Once they punched all four, they would allow themselves to buy a new piece of camera gear.

Another wanted to try 10 new recipes before buying another cookbook, but the funniest was the pal who promised themselves 10 croissants if they went on 10 dates. (That’s a mood.) In another video, @cozywithirene made a punch card to inspire herself to read more books. Imagine using your punch card as a bookmark and slowly working your way through your TBR list? So cute.

These cards are easy to make at home with thick paper and markers, they’re fun to decorate, and you can make as many as you want. According to Smith, a punch card would work well for cleaning your house, clearing out your inbox, returning texts you’ve been avoiding, going on more walks — you name it.

If you’re worried that you’ll forget about your punch card in a few weeks, she recommends checking in with friends regularly, just like @emiliamariehome plans to do. In her video, she said her friend group will meet back up in the future and punch their cards together.

“Having a community or group of friends who are also using punch cards can definitely be helpful in holding each other accountable,” says Smith, so go ahead and host your own punch party.

Source:

Victoria Smith, LCSW, licensed clinical social worker